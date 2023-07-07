WSC and IBIA highlight that there is still much to be done to pave the way for the decarbonization of shipping

For the World Shipping Counci (WSC), the association that
represents the main containerized shipping companies
Worldwide, the agreement on the reduction of greenhouse gases emitted
by ships, which was reached at the end of the eightieth
session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC)
of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) held this
week in London
(
of 7
July
2023), "marks a new beginning for the transition
energy for maritime transport' and sets 'objectives and
Clear stages." However - specified the president and
CEO of the association, John Butler - there is
Much still to be done: "The next two years - he specified -
will be fundamental. So that the 2050 targets are
reachable, IMO member countries must develop and
agree by 2025 on a global fuel standard based on
life cycle and an economic measure, so that they can be
implemented by 2027'.
"The maritime transport of line - added Butler -
is already investing in fuel-ready ships
renewable and today's decision sends a strong signal
global investment to the entire maritime sector. Count
on IMO member countries to carry out the important work of
development and adoption of a robust regulatory framework that will make
these fuels are available and competitive."
Speaking of marine fuels, the International Bunker
Industry Association (IBIA), the international association that
represents suppliers of marine fuels, highlighted that the
Energy transition of shipping will take time and,
therefore, the IMO's long-term objective for reduction
of greenhouse gas emissions will have to be supported by
policies that ensure steady growth in the adoption of
fuels and technologies with low and zero greenhouse gas emissions.
"There is a lot of work to be done - specifies the IBIA in a
Note - to decide the exact nature of the policy instruments that
support greenhouse gas reduction targets. It's not
It was still possible to summarize the various proposals and obtain a
consensus on this, but these will include phasing-in
a greenhouse gas intensity standard for fuels
and some form of charging mechanism for
greenhouse gas emissions. The goal is to make a decision
final on these elements at MEPC 81'.