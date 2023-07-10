Given that if the eightieth session of the Marine Environment
Protection Committee (MEPC) of the International Maritime Organization
(IMO) last week closed with an agreement that
accelerates the initial strategy to reduce gas emissions
greenhouse effect produced by ships, which was launched in 2018
(
of 7
July
2023), but placing stages on this path that
are not binding, as organizations can imagine
environmentalists who more than others are pressing for the
decarbonisation of shipping are not satisfied with the outcome
of the negotiations that took place in recent days in London.
'The 175 Member States of the IMO have failed to
agree on binding emission reduction targets for
2030 and 2040'. They complained about this in a joint statement
representatives of the Clean Shipping Coalition, Transport &
Environment, Seas At Risk, Ocean Conservancy, Pacific Environment and
Carbon Market Watch acknowledging that they were only scheduled
"indicative control points" to check whether in the
2030 strategy has led to a reduction in emissions
between 20% and 30% and if in 2040 the decrease has
reached 70-80%, to reach zero, or emissions
Around zero, in 2050, depending - the six pointed out
organizations - 'national contingencies'. The
environmental organizations, as already widely
Urged, they reiterated that, with the aim of limiting
the increase in global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius as
provided for by the Paris Agreement, transport emissions
maritime should be halved by 2030 and zeroed by
2040.
In the communiqué, the six organizations not only criticize the IMO.
because it deals timidly and inadequately with issues
climate and environmental, but above all for lack of transparency
as negotiations take place behind closed doors without the parties being
interested nor the media can attend.
"There are no excuses - is the comment of John Maggs
of the Clean Shipping Coalition - for this agreement which is a
wishful thinking and a prayer. They knew what science required and
whereas a 50% reduction in emissions by 2030 was
possible and convenient. Instead, the agreed level of ambition is
well below what is needed to make sure you maintain
global warming below 1.5º C, and uses a
language that appears artfully vague and not demanding. Most
Vulnerable fought admirably for big ambitions
and to significantly improve the agreement, but we are still very
far from the IMO treating the climate crisis with the urgency that
deserves and that the public demands."
Faig Abbasov of Transport &
Environment, who said: "apart from FIFA is
It is difficult to think of a more international organization
useless IMO. This week's climate talks
They remembered the tidying up of deck chairs on a ship that
Sinks. The IMO had the opportunity to set a course
unequivocal and clear towards the 1.5 degrees Celsius target,
But all that came out of it is a
ambiguous compromise. Fortunately - he added - States as States
The United Kingdom, the UK and the EU do not have to wait for China, Brazil and
Saudi Arabia act. Ambitious national policies and routes
Green maritime systems can have a global impact. It's time to
think globally and act locally."
"What is particularly serious - has
underlined Lucy Gilliam of Seas At Risk highlighting that the measures
To decarbonize shipping they have been known for a long time and are effective -
is that we have the know-how to deal with this crisis.
We also know that the action will be much more
economic inaction. The solutions are there and once again
the IMO fails to act with the urgency required to address the
climate crisis'.
While stressing that "the new gas strategy to
greenhouse effect doubles long-term ambition compared to
2018 initial strategy," Delaine McCullough of Ocean
Conservancy noted that "the control points for 2030
and the 2040 that have finally been agreed are not up to par
of what is needed to limit heating
at 1.5° C. Fortunately - McCullough specified - the Islands
Marshalls, Vanuatu and other small island states have been able to
to secure more significant checkpoints, but the IMO
He must do better and others will have to intervene." "Despite
the inclusion of emission reduction targets for
maritime transport of 2030 and 2040 are not insignificant -
added Madeline Rose of Pacific Environment - we praise the
Republic of the Marshall Islands and Vanuatu for their relentless
diplomatic effort to maintain them. This strategy will see the
shipping sector exhaust its carbon budget by 1.5°C
by 2032. Fortunately, the major maritime nations, the
Ports and companies can still act to decarbonise
Fully maritime transport by 2040, and is
what we will push them to do." Pointing out the failure
of the IMO's action, Daniele Rao of Carbon Market Watch
highlighted the need "that nations and groups
Ambitious chart their own course and set carbon taxes at
national and regional level of at least $100 per ton
of greenhouse gas emissions'.