In the second trimester the maritime traffic in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore is increased of +10.5%

In the first half of this year on the important route
maritime Straits of Malacca and Singapore have transited
43 thousand ships, with an increment of +8.0% on the first semester of the 2022
which was generated by the growth of +5.5% in the first three
months of 2023 compared to the corresponding period of the last year and from
a rise of +10.5% marked in the following quarter.
In the period April-June of this year, in fact, over 222 thousand
ships have traveled this route compared to 20 thousand in the same
period of 2022. The largest share of ships transited
was that of container ships with a total of 6,100
units (+15.7%), followed by tankers with 5,000 units
(+3.8%), bulk carriers with 4,600 ships (+18.2%), ships
VLCC tank with 2,400 units (+10.7%), from cargo ships
Generali with 1,700 units (+6.1%), from ships for natural gas
liquefied with 1,200 units (-3.0%) and ro-ro vessels with 600
units (-5.2%).