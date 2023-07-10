There would be no obstacles to the delivery of Explora Journeys' first cruise ship

The delivery of the Explora I
cruise ship, the first
units of the fleet of the company Explora Journeys of the
MSC group under construction at the Monfalcone shipyard
of Fincantieri, which in April had passed sea trials and
the delivery of which should have taken place last Thursday,
would be delayed by a few weeks due to installation
on the stone wool insulation board unit of the
Finnish Paroc who would not have passed the tests for the
safety certification. The reason for the delayed delivery is
was announced on Saturday by the economic newspaper "Financial
Times", which highlighted how the problem could be
common to 45 other cruise ships on which they would have been
installed these panels.
According to reports received by our newspaper, further tests
carried out in Italy confirmed the full compliance of the
panels to safety requirements.
Explora I is the first of six ships ordered by
company at Fincantieri.