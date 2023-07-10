Belships sells its technical and crew management company to V.Group

The Norwegian shipping company Belships has entered into a
agreement with the British V.Group to sell the entire capital
shareholder of Belships Management (Singapore) Pte Ltd., company
Founded in 1983 which provides technical management services of
fleet and crew management and which currently manages the
Belships bulk carrier fleet and other operators' vessels
International. The sale includes an office leased by Belships
in Singapore. The latter has announced that the sale is
for $12.5 million, including
payments for the rent of the headquarters in Singapore.
Belships' fleet of bulk carriers is
consisting of 34 Supra/Ultramax units, including four of
new construction that will be taken over between 2024 and
2026.