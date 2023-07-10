testata inforMARE
11 July 2023 - Year XXVII
Cambiaso Risso forms a joint venture with the German insurance broker Leonhardt & Blumberg
The Italian company further expands its presence in the German market
Genova
July 10, 2023
The Italian insurance company Cambiaso Risso, which has a strong presence in the shipping sector, agreed the establishment of an equal joint venture with the company German insurer Leonhardt & Blumberg GmbH Versicherungsmakler, also active in the industrial segment maritime and whose origins date back to the shipping company Leonhardt & Blumberg (L&B) in Hamburg.

Cambiaso Risso highlighted that with this operation L&B will become part of a group that, through the alliance strategic with Diot-Siaci, currently the third most The world's largest marine insurance broker and the second largest large in Europe and boasts a presence in over 40 countries. In addition The Italian company stressed that the operation allows Cambiaso Risso to strengthen its presence in the market German, which is one of the largest communities maritime in Europe, and to grow its branch of business Marinas to a total of 10,500 insured ships, from 20 Developing countries.

Earlier this year Cambiaso Risso announced the acquisition of Germany's Trident Special Risks ( of 20 January 2023) and today the Italian company has specified that Trident will move its business to the headquarters of L&B in Hamburg, where a total of 40 people will work.
