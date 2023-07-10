Cambiaso Risso forms a joint venture with the German insurance broker Leonhardt & Blumberg

The Italian insurance company Cambiaso Risso, which has a
strong presence in the shipping sector, agreed the
establishment of an equal joint venture with the company
German insurer Leonhardt & Blumberg GmbH
Versicherungsmakler, also active in the industrial segment
maritime and whose origins date back to the shipping company
Leonhardt & Blumberg (L&B) in Hamburg.
Cambiaso Risso highlighted that with this operation L&B
will become part of a group that, through the alliance
strategic with Diot-Siaci, currently the third most
The world's largest marine insurance broker and the second largest
large in Europe and boasts a presence in over 40 countries. In addition
The Italian company stressed that the operation allows
Cambiaso Risso to strengthen its presence in the market
German, which is one of the largest communities
maritime in Europe, and to grow its branch of business
Marinas to a total of 10,500 insured ships, from 20
Developing countries.
Earlier this year Cambiaso Risso announced
the acquisition of Germany's Trident Special Risks
(
of 20
January 2023) and today the Italian company has specified that
Trident will move its business to the headquarters of
L&B in Hamburg, where a total of 40 people will work.