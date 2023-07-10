To June the revenues of Yang Ming and WHL are decreased of -67,9% and -67,7%

As well as for the compatriot Evergreen Marine
Corporation
(
of 7
July
2023), last month continued the relevant
Decline in revenues recorded by the other two main companies
Taiwanese containerized shipping Yang Ming Marine Corporation and
Wan Hai Lines. The first totaled a turnover of 12.4 billion
of Taiwanese dollars (US$397 million), down
of -67.9% on January 2022, while WHL has achieved revenues pairs to
8.2 billion Taiwanese dollars (-67.7%).
In the first half of 2023, the revenues of Yang Ming and Wan Hai are
results of 72.0 billion and 50.0 billion respectively
Taiwan dollars, with decreases of -66.7% and -67.9% on the first
half of last year. In the second quarter of 2023 alone
The two figures amounted to 35.0 billion and 24.5 billion, with
reductions of -68.0% and -67.4% on the period April-June of 2022.