Hupac and TPNova from Madrid will operate the intermodal terminal of La Llagosta in Barcelona
Operations will begin in the second quarter of 2025
Madrid
July 11, 2023
Hupac Ibérica, the operator's Spanish subsidiary
Swiss intermodal Hupac, and the Madrid-based TPNova Rail &
Logistic Services will manage the intermodal terminal of La Llagosta
in Barcelona under a concession contract for a period of time
of 20 years extendable. Adif, the company for the development of
rail transport of the Spanish Ministry of Transport, has
selected the temporary grouping of companies consisting of the
two companies that submitted an offer worth more than 19.2
million euros. The duration of the terminal management period
It will start in the second quarter of 2025 and is expected
that in the previous period Hupac Ibérica and TPNova carry out
investments of at least €12 million for modernisation
of the hub covering an area of over 105 thousand square meters, of which more
of 85 thousand occupied by the intermodal terminal.
Adif recalled that he had invested over 97 million euros for
upgrading the La Llagosta freight terminal by adapting it to
European rail freight transport standards.
