SEA Europe and CESA are satisfied with the attention to technologies reserved by the renewed strategy for reducing emissions from shipping

European shipbuilding welcomed the outcome
of the eightieth session of the MEPC Committee of the International
Maritime Organization which agreed on a review of the
IMO strategy for the decarbonisation of shipping
(
of 7
July
2023), and in particular - from the point of view
of the shipbuilding industry - is considered
encouraging that, in addition to emission reduction targets,
of greenhouse gases from ships, in the strategy
Updated objectives for the adoption of
Zero-emission technologies and alternative energy and fuels.
Satisfaction with the outcome of the negotiations held last year
week in London was expressed by SEA Europe,
The association represents almost the entire industry
European shipbuilding, and by CESA - Committee of E.U. Shipbuilding
Associations, the organization representing the industry
shipbuilding and its supply chain of states
members of the EU, Norway and Turkey and holding the
observer status at the IMO.
"The decision to intensify and accelerate at the same time
international law - noted Christophe Tytgat,
representative of the EESC and secretary general of SEA Europe -
sets a promising new course towards maritime transport
sustainable, providing momentum to achieve tangible reductions
through technical innovation».
SEA Europe and CESA highlighted the importance of solid importance
basis for decisions on the technological paths to be taken, which
the "well to wake" principle has been agreed as
Methodology for the holistic assessment of greenhouse gas emissions
greenhouse. In addition, the two organizations noted that the
renewed strategy agreed by MEPC represents a point of
Departure for the articulated and tedious development of the measures
mandatory MARPOL Convention for prevention
pollution caused by ships in order to implement
effectively these policy objectives. According to SEA Europe and CESA,
However, current decisions and existing instruments alone do not
provide sufficient clarity for broad industry action
aimed at implementing all energy efficiency options
available and non-fossil technologies and, in view of the imminent
IMO regulatory update, they believe it is of the maximum
importance that definitions and requirements provide for full neutrality
Technological.
The two organizations also stressed the need for
and in new shipbuilding and
modernization of naval units is exploited with
Successful full potential of wide variety of solutions
available, such as alternative fuels, including fuels
climate-neutral electronics, OCCS (Onboard) technology
Carbon Capture and Storage) for capture and storage of
carbon on board ships and innovative energy converters,
including wind propulsion.
SEA Europe and CESA have also specified that in order to achieve
and possibly exceed the levels of ambition to reduce
emissions technically possible, the agreement will have to be
complemented as soon as possible by financial incentives and support measures
and it is essential that the set of measures containing
both technical and economic elements avoid market distortions which
could hinder the timely implementation of a strategy
promising.