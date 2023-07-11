testata inforMARE
SHIPYARDS
SEA Europe and CESA are satisfied with the attention to technologies reserved by the renewed strategy for reducing emissions from shipping
European shipbuilding organisations are calling for it to be accompanied by financial incentives and economic support measures
Bruxelles
July 11, 2023
European shipbuilding welcomed the outcome of the eightieth session of the MEPC Committee of the International Maritime Organization which agreed on a review of the IMO strategy for the decarbonisation of shipping ( of 7 July 2023), and in particular - from the point of view of the shipbuilding industry - is considered encouraging that, in addition to emission reduction targets, of greenhouse gases from ships, in the strategy Updated objectives for the adoption of Zero-emission technologies and alternative energy and fuels.

Satisfaction with the outcome of the negotiations held last year week in London was expressed by SEA Europe, The association represents almost the entire industry European shipbuilding, and by CESA - Committee of E.U. Shipbuilding Associations, the organization representing the industry shipbuilding and its supply chain of states members of the EU, Norway and Turkey and holding the observer status at the IMO.

"The decision to intensify and accelerate at the same time international law - noted Christophe Tytgat, representative of the EESC and secretary general of SEA Europe - sets a promising new course towards maritime transport sustainable, providing momentum to achieve tangible reductions through technical innovation».

SEA Europe and CESA highlighted the importance of solid importance basis for decisions on the technological paths to be taken, which the "well to wake" principle has been agreed as Methodology for the holistic assessment of greenhouse gas emissions greenhouse. In addition, the two organizations noted that the renewed strategy agreed by MEPC represents a point of Departure for the articulated and tedious development of the measures mandatory MARPOL Convention for prevention pollution caused by ships in order to implement effectively these policy objectives. According to SEA Europe and CESA, However, current decisions and existing instruments alone do not provide sufficient clarity for broad industry action aimed at implementing all energy efficiency options available and non-fossil technologies and, in view of the imminent IMO regulatory update, they believe it is of the maximum importance that definitions and requirements provide for full neutrality Technological.

The two organizations also stressed the need for and in new shipbuilding and modernization of naval units is exploited with Successful full potential of wide variety of solutions available, such as alternative fuels, including fuels climate-neutral electronics, OCCS (Onboard) technology Carbon Capture and Storage) for capture and storage of carbon on board ships and innovative energy converters, including wind propulsion.

SEA Europe and CESA have also specified that in order to achieve and possibly exceed the levels of ambition to reduce emissions technically possible, the agreement will have to be complemented as soon as possible by financial incentives and support measures and it is essential that the set of measures containing both technical and economic elements avoid market distortions which could hinder the timely implementation of a strategy promising.
ACCIDENTS
Increased acts of piracy against ships in the second quarter
London / Kuala Lumpur
Howlett (IMB) : The recrudescence of reported incidents is worrying
The EU Parliament has approved the rules on naval fuels agreed by the trilogue in March
ENVIRONMENT
The EU Parliament has approved the rules on naval fuels agreed by the trilogue in March
Strasbourg
Also clear of the measures on alternative fuels for road transport
TRUCKING
Wheels Free, loading and unloading of goods are not the task of the self-transporter
Modena
Franchini : In inviting young people to join the profession, the Albo of the Autotransporters describes a surreal world from "white mill"
Evergreen orders the construction of 24 container ships from 16,000 teu
SHIPPING
Evergreen orders the construction of 24 container ships from 16,000 teu
Taipei
Sixteen ships will be built by Samsung Heavy Industries and eight by Nihon Shipyard
PORTS
In May the traffic in goods in the port of Ravenna blamed the effects of the flood.
Ravenna
2.4 million tons of cargo were handled (-13.7%)
SHIPYARDS
Satisfaction of SEA Europe and CESA for the focus on technologies reserved by the renewed strategy for reducing shipping emissions
Brussels
European shipbuilding organisations call for it to be accompanied by financial incentives and measures of economic support
COMPANIES
Anek Lines, also rebuffed the new acquisition offer presented by Iliopoulos
Athens
The verdict on the merger with Attica is expected tomorrow.
COMPANIES
Belships sells its own technical and crew management company to V. Group
Oslo / London
The transaction took place on June 30
SHIPPING
In June, the revenues of Yang Ming and WHL decreased by -67.9% and -67.7%
Keelung / Taipei
In the second quarter of 2023, flare-ups were -68.0% percent and -67.4% percent.
In the second quarter, shipping in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore increased by 10.5% percent.
SHIPPING
In the second quarter, shipping in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore increased by 10.5% percent.
Port Klang
In the first half of 2023, growth was 8.0%
ENVIRONMENT
For environmental organisations, the new IMO strategy for decarbonisation of shipping is bankrupt.
London
What agreed-they denounce-is well below what is necessary to make sure that it maintains global warming below 1,5º C
SHIPPING
WSC and IBIA highlight that there is still much to be done to pave the way for decarbonisation of shipping
London
Butler : The next two years will be key
Bennett (ICS) : The greenhouse gas reduction target produced by the ships set by the IMO for 2040 is extremely ambitious
SHIPPING
Bennett (ICS) : The greenhouse gas reduction target produced by the ships set by the IMO for 2040 is extremely ambitious
London
It can be achieved only if the IMO quickly accepts a global tax on GHG emissions from ships in support of a "financing and reward" mechanism, as proposed by the sector.
IMO agrees a review of the strategy on reducing greenhouse gases of ships less ambitious than that solicited by environmental organizations
ENVIRONMENT
IMO agrees a review of the strategy on reducing greenhouse gases of ships less ambitious than that solicited by environmental organizations
London
Expected to zero emissions by 2050 compared to 2008 levels, with milestones of at least 20% percent and up to 30% percent by 2030 and at least 70% percent with a target of 80% percent by 2040.
CRUISES
Ponant plans to equip itself with a zero-emission cruise ship by 2030
Marseille
Energy will be provided by wind, sun and fuel cells
PORTS
ESPO, cold ironing requires investment that port authorities can only deal with if supported with public funding
Brussels
For the fund manager the return on the investment that is limited and diluted over time
TAXES
Solicited guidelines on VAT exemption on the transport of goods exported by the EU more pragmatic and consistent
Brussels
Joint Statement by the European Maritime-Port, Air and Logistics Associations
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Mercitalia S&T has acquired a business branch of Terni di Autamarocchi
Rome / Bari
Five weekly circulations of the Parma-Giovinazzo freight train made by Ferrotramviaria will become five.
ACCIDENTS
In Port Newark, two firefighters were killed in a fire in the city. Great Coast Of Ivory
Port Newark
The flames wrapped several cars on board with the Grimaldi's with-ro.
Experienced autonomous navigation over long distance with a 15,000 teu container port
SHIPPING
Experienced autonomous navigation over long distance with a 15,000 teu container port
Seongnam-si
Test carried out by Samsung Heavy Industries on the route between the ports of Geoje and Kaohsiung
FREIGHT TERMINALS
PSA will acquire 22% of the capital of the new trimodal terminal Duisburg Gateway Terminal
Singapore
DGT will enter operation in the first quarter of 2024
Ignazio Messina & C. detects Terminal San Giorgio from the Gavio Group
COMPANIES
Ignazio Messina & C. detects Terminal San Giorgio from the Gavio Group
Genoa
Ownership pass will not affect current employment levels
ENVIRONMENT
For China, the decarbonisation targets of shipping backed by developed countries would be too ambitious.
London
Beijing says it would be an obstacle to the recovery of the world economy.
PORTS
In the second quarter, freight traffic in Russian ports increased by 11.1%
St. Petersburg
In the first half of 2023, the increase was 10.5% percent.
In May new historical record of transits of ships in the Suez Canal
SHIPPING
In May new historical record of transits of ships in the Suez Canal
The Cairo
Continues the exceptional growth of tanker passages
SHIPPING
Fedespedi's analysis on performance in 2022 of containerized shipping companies
Milan
Drastic change of scenery in the first three months of this year
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Italian Railway Company will acquire 90% of the capital of Lotras
Rome
About Patrizi (CFI) : with this operation our company consolidates the role of the first independent rail operator in Italy
Hupac and the madrilena TPNova will manage the intermodal terminal of La Llagosta in Barcelona
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Hupac and the madrilena TPNova will manage the intermodal terminal of La Llagosta in Barcelona
Madrid
Operational activity will start in the second quarter of 2025
COMPANIES
Ok in Brussels to joint venture between Hutchison Ports, COSCO and CMA Terminals
Brussels
It will carry out and operate a new container terminal in the Egyptian port of Sokhna
MEETINGS
A conference on the decarbonisation of the maritime sector will be held tomorrow.
Rome
The event at the Rome venue of ENI and live-streamed
ASSOCIATIONS
Changed Risso constitutes a joint venture with German insurance broker Leonhardt & Blumberg
Genoa
There would be no hurdles to the delivery of the first cruise ship of Explora Journeys
CRUISES
There would be no hurdles to the delivery of the first cruise ship of Explora Journeys
Genoa
The rock wool panels would successfully pass the tests for safety certification
SHIPPING
In June, Evergreen's monthly revenue fell by -63.3% percent.
Taipei
In the second quarter of 2023, the decline was -61.5%
MARINAS
Marina resort, the Revenue Agency affirmed the applicability of the IVA to 10% for additional services as well
INFRASTRUCTURE
New Switzerland-Italy deal to boost cross-border rail transport
Rome
Expected bilateral collaboration in the expansion of railway infrastructure by 2035
SHIPPING
In Grimaldi Euromed the maritime service of territorial continuity between Civitavecchia, Arbatax and Cagliari
Rome
ASSOCIATIONS
Pietro Vavassori is the new president of Alsea
Milan
He will be joined by Vice Presidents Betty Schiavoni and Mario Zini
PORTS
Mission in the Persian Gulf of Turkey to search for new port manager of Izmir
Ankara
It is currently operated by the Turkish railway company TCDD
SHIPPING
In the second quarter, OOCL's revenues fell by -62.6%
Hong Kong
Containerized loads carried by the fleet have increased by 1.3%
PORTS
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
A conference on the decarbonisation of the maritime sector will be held tomorrow.
Rome
The event at the Rome venue of ENI and live-streamed
MEETINGS
Nautical shipbuilding at the center of a debate organized by Assagents
Genoa
It will be held today afternoon at the Genoa Chamber of Commerce
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
PORTS
PD and Uiltransport criticize AGCM's suggestions to the government about self-production in ports
Rome
Tarlazzi and Odone : The intervention required by the Antitrust is of extreme gravity
PORTS
D' Alessio (Filt Cgil) : Instead of dealing with the current standard on self-production, other themes of portuality are addressed
Rome
Wrong-stresses-to work for deregulation of the market
EDUCATION
Free course to become a port terminal operator and logistics
The Spezia
It is organized by the National School Transport and Logistics
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Interporto Padova celebrated the 50 th anniversary of foundation
Padova
Energy-storage photovoltaic plant to power the electrical cranes of the intermodal terminal
PORTS
Assigned the construction work of the new ro-ro terminal of the Cagliari Porto Canal
Cagliari
They will be made by the RTI consisting of RCM Construction, Fincosit, Italian Society Dragaggi and Enterprise Pellegrini
COMPANIES
AD Ports has completed the acquisition of Spanish port group Noatum
Madrid
In the past 12 months the turnover of the Iberian group has amounted to 1.6 billion euros.
In the D' Alesio, the shipowner died.
MOURNING
In the D' Alesio, the shipowner died.
Livorno
He was directing together with his brother Antonio the maritime group founded by his father Gaetano.
COMPANIES
De Wave group inaugurates a new venue in Genoa
Genoa
About six thousand square meters of spaces in which 250 employees will work in the New Darsena building
JOBS
Port of Salerno, intelocutory meeting on stabilization of workers Intime
Salerno
USB Ports announces that, pending the next meeting, it will be decided how to continue the litigation
ASSOCIATIONS
Roberto Badulo (RINA) elected president of the International Association of Classification Societies
Dancing
First January will replace Nick Brown
SHIPPING
Japan's Marubeni will acquire 25% of Norway's Klaveness Dry Bulk
Oslo
The companies have been cooperating as early as April 2020 through the joint venture Maruklav Management Inc.
PORTS
Approved the Strategic Planning Document of the Ports System of the Central Adriatic
Ancona
COMPANIES
Stefanelli new associate vice president for South Europe Region of Costa Crociere
Genoa
It will have responsibility for the markets Italy, France, Spain and Portugal
AVIATION
Alsea opens an office in Malpensa to help efficiently deal with air shipments
Milan
Slavery : It's a further step to be closer to the operators working on this premises
SHIPPING
CMA CGM will place the port of Marsaxlokk in the Mediterranean service TMX 2
Marseille
Ties to the Maltese stir will replace those in Algiers
SAFETY & SECURITY
Anti-piracy exercise in the waters prospective Liberia
Rome
The container ship "MSC Marta" and the "Borsini" altura patrol of the Italian Navy's "Borsini" were attended by the Italian Navy.
INDUSTRY
Comau and Fincantieri have presented a robotized mobile solution for shipbuilding
Trieste / Torino
Started the construction of the second logistics support unit aimed at the Military Navy
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Mercitalia Rail starts a purchase procedure for 70 locomotives
Rome
The deadline for the procedure is due to expire on July 19
ASSOCIATIONS
Laghezza elected president of the Association of Spedictioners of the Port of Spezia
The Spezia
Renewed the Governing Council
LOGISTICS
CEVA Logistics inaugurates its own new distributing platform in San Giuliano Milanese
Milan
It is the logistics site of the most important company in Italy
MEETINGS
Nautical shipbuilding at the center of a debate organized by Assagents
Genoa
It will be held today afternoon at the Genoa Chamber of Commerce
JOBS
Again rebuffed an appeal of GNV on self-production
Genoa
New judgment of the Regional Administrative Tribunal for Liguria
SHIPPING
CMA CGM restructure the Euronaf service that scale Livorno and Genoa
Marseille
Rotations in the western Mediterranean rise from two to four
SHIPYARDS
In Naviris (Fincantieri-Naval Group) and Eurosam the modernization of the Horizon frigates
Trieste
They were built between 2000 and 2010 for the Italian and French Marines
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Assoferr, Ferfreight and FerCargo write back to Minister Salvini
Rome
Alert for irreversible damage to Italian rail freight caused by energy crisis, bureaucracy and PNRR work
