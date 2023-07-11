In May, the traffic of goods in the port of Ravenna felt the effects of the flood

Last May the traffic of goods in the port of Ravenna is
Diminished of the -13.7% being piled to 2,41 million tons
compared to 2.79 million in May 2022. The only goods on landing are
They are attested to 2,17 million tons (- 11.9%) and those
boarding to 244 thousand tons (- 26.7%). The overall reduction
of the volumes handled characterized all segments
commodity with the exception of that of rolling stock which has registered
a traffic of 168 thousand tons (+12.9%). In the goods sector
In addition, the containerized trade has been of
214 thousand tons (- 14.1%) and that of conventional cargos of
615 thousand tons (- 7.8%). Accentuated the decline of bulk cargoes
liquids that have totaled 378 thousand tons (- 21.4%), included
232 thousand tons of petroleum products (- 10.8%), 74 thousand
tons of food, feed and oilseeds (-46.0%),
66 thousand tons of chemicals (- 20.9%) and 6 thousand tons of
Fertilizers. Solid bulk cargoes amounted to 1.04 million
tons (-16.9%).
The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Center
Settentrionale highlighted that "the negative result of the
The month of May is substantially due to the effects
of the flood that hit Ravenna from 16 May, causing
disruptions to road and rail links in Ultimo and
penultimate mile, as well as inconvenience to port work for the
Flooded employees and the need to protect the
safety in the most critical days".
In the first five months of 2023 the port of call of Ravenna has
Handled a total of 11.08 million tons, with a
decrease of -3,5% on the same period last year, of which 9,71
million tons of cargos at disembarkation (- 2.7%) and 1,37 million
tons of cargos at boarding (- 8.6%).
On the basis of the first surveys, the AdSP predicts that the month
of June this year closed with a total traffic of 2.3
million tons, with a decrease of more than -3% on
same month as last year, which had been one of the months of June
best of the last twenty years.