Compagnia Ferroviaria Italiana will acquire 90% of the capital of Lotras

The railway and intermodal company Company
Ferroviaria Italiana (CFI) has signed an agreement to acquire the
90% of the capital of Lotras, a company active in the same sector. The
the remaining 10% will be held by the De Girolamo family,
historical owner of the company. Armando De Girolamo, who
will retain the position of CEO, and the son
Nazario, will continue their activity in the company guaranteeing
so full continuity. The closing of the transaction is
expected by the next third quarter.
Lotras is a national leader in road-rail transport of
liquids, in particular wines, musts and derivatives of
processing of grapes, thanks to the management of the most
important fleet of tankers in the country. It also operates in the
transfer of containers and trailers by rail, and is the
First national operator to have boarded a train, along the
Adriatic backbone, non-craneable semi-trailers originally intended for the
road transport only. In 2022 the company managed more
three million hectolitres and approximately 850 000 tonnes of goods,
recording a turnover of about 26 million euros.
CFI, which is controlled by infrastructure fund manager F2i
Sgr through the F2i-Ania fund, highlighted that the acquisition
of Lotras will allow CFI to strengthen its business
along the Adriatic axis, acquiring, among other things, the management of
Additional strategic terminal infrastructures for development
intermodal traffic (such as the ASl-Incoronata Terminal in Foggia)
which will be added to the terminals of Fiorenzuola d'Arda and Piedimonte
San Germano already under management. CFI also underlined
whereas the operation will allow synergies with
other logistics areas already present in the F2i portfolio
Sgr, such as port and airport terminals.
"With this operation - said the administrator
delegate of CFI, Giacomo Di Patrizi - our company
consolidates its role as the first independent railway operator in
Italy and strengthens its ability to propose to the market
the best logistics and intermodal solutions, thus favoring
the development of rail freight traffic, which is also much desired in
European level in order to combat the climate crisis. The entrance
of a historic, important company with an experienced management and
capable as Lotras in our organization will allow to
further develop our network, in particular
connections between Southern Italy, the rest of the country and Europe.
This acquisition is consistent with the philosophy of
investment by F2i, aimed at encouraging the growth of companies in
portfolio also for external lines, with the aim of encouraging
creation of national champions'.
In 2022 the companies of the CFI group recorded
a total turnover of more than 100 million euros.
Thanks to a fleet of 40 locomotives and over 1,400 wagons and
from the employment of about 250 people, the last CFI has traveled little
less than 5 million trains/km on the national rail network,
transporting goods for more than 8.3 million tons.