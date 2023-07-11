Evergreen orders the construction of 24 container ships of 16,000 teu
Sixteen ships will be built by Samsung Heavy Industries and eight by Nihon Shipyard
Taipei
July 11, 2023
The Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen has
Formalized today the issuance of orders for the construction of Ben
24 dual-fuel container ships from 16,000 teu able to use
methanol as fuel. A contract of total value
between $2.88 billion and $3.36 billion for construction
of 16 container ships (180-210 million for each ship) is
was awarded to the South Korean Samsung Heavy Industries, while a
Second order worth 1.44-1.68 billion dollars for the
construction of eight ships ($180-210 for each unit)
was assigned to the Japanese Nihon Shipyard.
