In May, a new historical record for ship transits through the Suez Canal

Last May, a record was set again
history of ship traffic through the Suez Canal being
transited 2.396 ships, with an increment of +25.0% on May 2022
to which the sustained growth of +44.6% of transits contributed
of tankers, which reached a new all-time peak of 771
unity, and also the significant increase of +17.5% in transits of
other types of ships, results equal to 1,625 units, number
lower only to the historical record of 1,632 units set at
August 2008.
In May 2023 the new record was also achieved
history of net tonnage of ships transited which is
result pairs to 142,9 million tons SCNT (+24.6%) and
The new historical record of the value of transit rights generated
from maritime traffic, which amounted to 29.2 billion
Egyptian pounds ($944 million).
In the first five months of this year, ships transited through the
Egyptian Canal totalled 10,999, with an increase
+20.2% on the correspondent period of 2022, of which 3.590 ships
tank (+57.7%) and 7,409 other ships (+7.8%).