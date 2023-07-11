Fedespedi analysis on the performance in 2022 of containerized shipping companies

The Study Centre of Fedespedi, the federation of companies of
Spedizione Italiane, presented its eighth annual analysis
on the economic and financial performance of the main companies
of world containerized shipping that this year has taken in
examination of the 2022 financial statements of 10 carriers in the sector (COSCO, OOCL,
Evergreen, Hapag-Lloyd, HMM, Maersk, Wan Hai, Yang Ming, ZIM, ONE).
The document notes that last year container traffic,
which has turned out pairs to 173,7 million teu regarding 180,8
million in 2021, felt the effects of the geopolitical crisis
and the war in Ukraine recording a decrease of -3.9%. The
Contraction in traffic also affected the level of demand
and freight rates that from February 2022 have begun to record a trend
decreasing until reaching a decrease in June 2023
percentage of -74% compared to January 2020.
The analysis notes that in 2022 shipping companies,
Despite the lower number of containers handled, they were able to
still enjoy the positive effects of the sharp rise in freight rates in
terms of turnover, with percentage increases on 2021 between +13% and
+109% and above all final results with peaks over +400%:
Important resources that have enabled companies to
navigation to meet past debts or to preserve
liquidity for future investments, or to consolidate
integration strategies launched in previous years.
This year's edition also includes a focus on results
of the first quarter of 2023 which highlights how in the period the drastic
downsizing of traffic and freight has led to heavy
Reductions in turnover, on average more than -50% compared to
same period in 2022, with earnings averaging 80% lower
compared to the first quarter of 2022.