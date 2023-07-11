Free wheels, loading and unloading of goods are not the task of the haulier

"The legislation is clear: the task
of the haulier is to drive a vehicle for the
transport of goods and to preside over the loading and unloading of
same, except of course a different agreement of a driver
employee with his employer. Well, unfortunately this
principle is disregarded daily and in practice
The haulier is called by the customer to carry out
loading and unloading activities or, paradoxically, vice versa, for
get away from the vehicle even leaving the keys to the employees
the undertaking from which he collects or to which he delivers the goods.'
This was denounced by Cinzia Franchini, president of Ruote Libere,
Autonomous Association of Contractors
Third.
"On average - highlighted Franchini - it is estimated that a
truck driver spend up to four hours a day waiting
and loading and unloading activities. This is a practice
which diverts lorry drivers from their duties and burdens them with a
responsibility that does not belong to them and on the basis of which
They risk being personally liable in the event of accidents.
Needless to say, it is difficult for a
haulier exempt himself from undue requests from
clients on loading and unloading, especially if other colleagues are
ready to perform the same task without discussion. It is also
In this context, all the inadequacy of the institutions is revealed
that should represent the world of road transport, entities that
Over the years they have not contributed to the unity of category La
whose professionalism and dignity today remain only one
empty box. A box sadly embellished with commercials outside the
reality starting from the last promoted and paid of the Register
of road hauliers who, in inviting young people to join the
profession, describes a surreal world of "white mill"».