Marked increase in acts of piracy against ships in the second quarter

In the second quarter of this year there were 38 acts
of piracy against ships, eleven more than the
previous quarter and 81% more than the second
quarter of 2022. Incidents that occurred during the period
April-June 2023 involved 13 bulk carriers, nine
container ships, nine tankers and seven other vessels
type. A total of 33 ships were boarded, two more
was the subject of an attempted attack, a ship was
Seized and two ships were shot.
During the assaults, 34 seafarers were taken hostage,
Eight were kidnapped and two injured.
In the first half of this year there were 65 accidents
compared to 58 in the first half of 2022. The ships boarded
There were 57, two were seized and two others were subject to
of gunshots while four suffered an attempt to
attack. In the first six months of 2023, seafarers taken hostage
There were 36, 14 kidnapped, two injured and a seaman
State attacked.
'The resurgence of reported incidents, including
taking hostage and kidnapping crews in Gulf waters
of Guinea - commented the direct of the International Maritime
Bureau, Michael Howlett - it's worrying. The IMB asks for a
Continuous and consistent regional and international naval presence
as a deterrent to deal with these crimes."
Particularly consistent was the growth of
acts of piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, with five incidents
occurred in the first quarter of this year and nine in the quarter
following. During these assaults, 14 members were kidnapped.
crews, eight of which are taken from ships anchored in waters
Territorial. "We urge the authorities once again
Gulf of Guinea regional and the international community -
said Howlett - to refocus their attention on the
region, to establish long-term sustainable solutions that
address these crimes effectively and protect communities
maritime and fisheries'.
Although less serious, in the first half of 2023
acts of piracy in the
Singapore Strait (20 compared to 16 in the first half of 2022),
while those in the region have definitely decreased
of the Indonesian archipelago where seven have been reported
accidents. In Central and South America there were 13 accidents as follows:
As in the first six months of 2022.