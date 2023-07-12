In the second trimester the traffic of the goods in the Russian ports is increased of +11.1%

The association of Russian commercial ports has announced that
In the first half of 2023 the traffic of goods in the airports
Russian ports amounted to 453,3 million tons, with
an increase of +10.5%. Based on data released
from the Morport association, it can be deduced that in the month of June alone of
This year the traffic was 74.3 million tonnes, in
growth of +7.2% on June 2022, and that in the single second trimester
of 2023 the figure was 233.1 million tons, with a
increase of +11.1% on the same period last year.
In particular, in the period April-June of this year the
traffic of dry goods stood at 119.3 million
tons (+19.3%), including 56,4 million tons of coal
(+4.3%), 17.7 million tons of cereals (+129.9%), 12.8
million tons of containerized cargos (+32.0%), 9.2
million tons of mineral fertilizers (+53.3%) and 6.0
million tons of ferrous metals (- 7.7%). The total of
liquid bulk was 113.8 million tons
(+3.6%), of which 71,7 million tons of crude oil
(+5.8%), 30.6 million tons of petroleum products (- 4.9%),
9,0 million tons of liquefied natural gas (+2.3%) and 1.5
million tons of food products (+50.0%).
In the second trimester of 2023 the total harbour traffic
in export was 182.5 million tons
(+8.2%), the import of 10.3 million tons
(+37.3%), transit traffic of 16,3 million tons
(+4.4%) and that of cabotage of 24,0 million tons
(+33,6%). In the period April-June the Russian ports of the region of
Arctic Basin has enlivened a total of 24.9 million
tons of goods (+1.7%), the ports of Baltic Sea Basin 65.0
million tons (+3.5%), those of the Mar region
d'Azov-Black Sea 79,0 million tons (+24.1%), the ports of the Sea
Caspian 2,0 million tons (+52.7%) and ports of the Basin
Far East 62,2 million tons (+8.2%).