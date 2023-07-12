More than €13 billion will be needed for the introduction of the DAC in the European rail freight sector

European transport associations and undertakings
rail freight are absolutely convinced that
Automation and digitalisation of rail freight transport
is an important factor in enabling the sector to achieve
the climate objectives of the European Union. Automation and
digitalization - highlighted associations and companies in a
joint declaration sent to the EU institutions - which
will enable rail freight transport, which today is
in decline, to become more efficient and more
attractive to logistics service providers and
Freight forwarders.
The declaration is intended to express the support of the
associations and companies in the sector to the intention of the
EU institutions to implement new technologies in the sector
rail, in particular Digital Automatic Coupling (DAC),
The automatic digital coupler for coupling and decoupling
automatically the rolling stock of a freight train with mode
both physical and digital. The declaration urges the
European Commission, other EU institutions and Member States
to start defining the political, financial and
legal to allow a DAC implementation on all wagons
railways and locomotives which is coordinated at European level at
To accelerate the digitalisation of rail transport
of goods. The declaration stresses the need for
to ensure strong public support for the implementation phases
of the DAC and full complementarity with the necessary
investments in infrastructure and the ERTMS management system, and
Rail traffic control.
In that regard, the declaration states that 'the
the market alone cannot withstand such a transformation, and
No single company will be able to collect alone
the capital investments necessary for such an undertaking,
Because it is first and foremost a type of investment on
European scale. If social benefits and
Economic - it is specified - it is therefore urgently necessary a
substantial public support, in particular for the introduction of
of the automatic digital coupler (DAC) and its
automation and digital technology».
The statement highlights that "this
Transformation, deliberate and unprecedented, has an impact on the whole
rail freight transport system, including its customers. Datum
whereas rail freight transport is largely
and is essential for the realisation of the
Single European railway area, careful planning, a
Supervision and good coordination are essential for
master the implementation of the European DAC, including its
automation and digital technology».
In the opinion of the signatory associations and companies, in the entire
migration phase to the DAC 'a
single non-discriminatory European fund and financing plan,
established jointly by the EU as well as EU countries and
non-EU covering the modernisation of wagons and locomotives
existing and other related capital and operating expenses
the introduction of the DAC. The funding rate - underlines the
declaration - must avoid any deterioration of the
Competitiveness of the European rail transport sector
of goods in general and of its individual members. It should also
reflect the time interval between investments and full
realisation of benefits'.
Associations and companies have suggested what they could be
the phases of coordinated implementation of the DAC at European level, to
Starting from the definition of a legislative package between now and
2028, while starting a large-scale testing phase from 2025
across Europe with around 100 trains equipped with the new technology
with total expected costs of around 210 million euros. Therefore
From 2028, the distribution and dissemination phase of the
DAC whose total costs are estimated at around 13 billion euros
based on 2021 prices.