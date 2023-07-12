ZIM believes that in the second half of 2023 the difficulties of the containerized shipping market will not abate

ZIM expects the decline in results to intensify
of the full year 2023 compared to the estimates made in
precedence. Today the container shipping company
Israeli announced that it currently believes that the exercise
Annual will be filed with an operating margin value
Adjusted gross between $1.2 billion and $1.6 billion
compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $7.54 billion
recorded in the 2022 financial year. In addition, a value is expected
of the adjusted operating result of negative sign and between
-100 and -500 million dollars compared to an operating profit
$6.15 billion adjusted for fiscal year
2022.
ZIM has specified that the worsening of the forecasts is
mainly due to the continued decline in value
sea freight in respect of all routes operated by the
company, especially transpacific ones, trends that are now
believes it will continue in the second half of 2023.
Volumes of containerized cargoes are also expected to be
lower than previous estimates due to continued weakening
of the question.
"In the short term - noted the president and
CEO of the Israeli company, Eli Glickman -
Container transport market conditions continue
to be difficult, with demand expected to remain weak
for the remainder of the year. If our results of the second
quarter are broadly in line with our expectations - has
SPECIFIED - We no longer expect an improvement in freight rates
in the second half of 2023, in line with the
seasonality, as previously assumed'.