The Getting to Zero Coalition calls for the formation of public-private partnerships to manage the decarbonization of shipping

Among the owners there seems to be no perfect consonance of
evaluation against the update of the strategy for
Decarbonising shipping decided at the end of negotiations
held last week in the framework of the MEPC Committee
of the International Maritime Organization
(
of 7
July
2023). The shipowning organization International Chamber
of Shipping (ICS) has defined extremely ambitious goals
identified by the new strategy, including the so-called "points"
indicative control measures" set in 2030 and 2040 with the
purpose to assess the progress of the strategy
(
of 7
July
2023), and the World Shipping Council (WSC), the association
international representing shipowners engaged in the sector
of containers, believes that the renewed strategy for
Decarbonisation of maritime transport fixed 'objectives and
Clear stages»
(
of 7
July
2023).
Getting to Zero doesn't exactly think so.
Coalition, the platform established to promote a
commercially viable decarbonisation of shipping, which,
although for a quarter of the more than 200 associates it consists of
bodies and companies in the energy, financial, industrial and
portuale, for the predominant part is formed by companies and
shipping companies. He is not sure of the opinion of the
environmental associations most directly interested in
reduction of shipping emissions, according to which the new
Strategy is "failure"
(
of 10
July 2023). However, as well as the latter, also the
Getting to Zero Coalition believes that the "checkpoints"
indicative" "are not sufficient to place shipping
on a trajectory aligned with the IPCC', the group
Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change established within
at the UN to study global warming.
However, the overall assessment of Getting to Zero
Coalition on IMO strategy update released today
is that "the strategy is a milestone
important for the sector as it strengthens confidence in the
transition clearly indicating that a
Switch to zero-emission fuels on a large scale, starting with
Now." In addition, the organization, remembering to have more
times highlighted the need for a use of 5% of fuel
zero emissions by 2030 in order to put the sector on
Good way to achieve the long-term goal of a
zero emissions by 2050, "inclusion in the
Strategy of a 2030 fuel consumption target
zero or near-zero emissions of at least five per cent
One hundred, aiming for ten percent, is therefore an achievement.
It is - the Getting to Zero Coalition has emphasized - a signal
ambitious and important to reduce emissions as soon as possible,
rather than delaying action until the last decade, and
provides guarantees to the first movers."
According to the Getting to Zero Coalition, it is now necessary
the establishment of public-private partnerships in order to exploit
relaunching the strategy, managing risks and contributing to the
Reaching the maturity of emission technology
zero before policy measures take effect. 'This
- observed the coalition - can prepare the sector to
ensure that the next review of the strategy in 2028
address the shortcomings of the current strategy and resolve ambiguities.'