Meeting in Naples of the presidents of the Port System Authorities

The Presidents of the Italian Port System Authorities
they met in Naples at the headquarters of the AdSP of the Tyrrhenian Sea
Central to address the main critical issues of ports
Italians in a debate on issues concerning, in particular,
funds from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and the Fund
Complementary, which will have to be managed carefully in order to
respect the obligations assumed by the port ports.
The Presidents agreed to represent to the Minister of
Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini and his deputy Edoardo
I will discuss all the issues to be dealt with urgently also in relation to
need for regulatory simplification, which is essential for
ensure the best functioning of Italy's ports within
of a global market in continuous transformation. The Association of
Porti Italiani has specified that these reflections, which have
found unanimous convergence, will be the subject of comparison in the times
as narrow as possible.