Agreements signed to develop container rail traffic between Belarus and China
They are part of the One Belt One Road initiative
Minsk
July 12, 2023
Last week in China, on the occasion of the celebration of
ten years of the "One Belt One Road" initiative, the
strategy launched by the Beijing government to achieve a New
Silk Road and developing links between Asia and Europe, the
Belarusian railway company Belarusian Railways has
signed agreements to promote rail traffic in
containers between China and Europe on the route between Belarus and
Chongqing, a city in southwest China located in the
confluence of the Yangtze and Jialing rivers, with the aim of establishing
regular services.
