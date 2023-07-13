The Grimaldi group draws attention to the issue of competition in ports

"It is essential to take action.
correct and transparent administrative aimed at promoting free
competition. Unfortunately, however, in some ports of Italy today
We are witnessing terminal concentrations for the benefit of groups
which could abuse a dominant position which distorts the
competition and closes markets, causing direct damage to citizens and
Italian families and, therefore, to the country". He said it on
President of the Intermodality Logistics Association
Sustainable (ALIS), Guido Grimaldi, on the occasion of the usual
summer appointment at Masseria Li Reni in Manduria organized
by the association for the sixth consecutive year.
On the subject of competition and port concessions is
The Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Infrastructure also intervened
Transport: "or our country is given the tools to
manage the market by avoiding monopoly situations that could
go to the detriment of the country - said Edoardo Rixi - or there is
A problem. So we need a new process for which, first
that certain acts of public impact are carried out,
follow a precise and transparent procedure, especially if the
Concessions concern strategic arches, with visibility
public and public decision'.
The president's complaint is more detailed
of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and administrator
delegate of the Grimaldi group: "we must give the opportunity
to various entrepreneurs - said Emanuele Grimaldi - to be able to
invest in ports and have the necessary spaces and docks to
be able to provide services. It is not normal for an operator to
gives the possibility of having concessions that affect the
activities of direct competitors, as is happening in Genoa
and Livorno, where abuses of dominant positions are taking shape."
Linking to the wish expressed by Guido Grimaldi that
The government can increasingly support the growth of
and show itself increasingly sensitive in supporting a
Supply chain and sustainability rating that goes in the direction
to recognize and, consequently, enhance companies
more virtuous, and referring in particular to support for
intermodality companies, the Vice-President and
general manager of ALIS, Marcello Di Caterina, underlined
that "the Marebonus incentive measure (which promotes the
transport of heavy goods vehicles by ship, ed) has
represented an extraordinary opportunity for growth and development
And we must do everything not to lose the funds of 2022."