To April the traffic of the goods in the port of Naples has grown of +0.1%, to Salerno is dropped of -11.6%

In the first three months of 2023 the ports of Naples and Salerno have
Less decline in freight traffic
accentuated for the airport of the capital of Campania which, with 4.39 million
of tons enlivened, has recorded a decrease of -1,2%
on the first quarter of last year, while the 3.20 million
tons enlivened to Salerno represent a decrease of -8.7%.
In Naples the miscellaneous goods amounted to 2.72 million
tons (+2.3%), with a reduction of the -1.6% of the goods
containerized dropped to 1.63 million tons which is
was more than offset by the increase of +8.8% of the rolling stock
rose to 1.09 million tons. Declining in the Neapolitan airport
bulk, with liquid bulk totalling 1.30 million
tons (- 4.2%), including 968 thousand tons of products
refined petroleum (- 0.7%), 298 thousand tons of products
gaseous, liquefied or compressed petroleum and natural gas (-8.2%) and
37 thousand tons of other cargos (- 38.6%), and with solid bulk
attested to 349 thousand tons (- 13.8%), of which 158 thousand tons
of metallurgical products (- 21.2%), 55 thousand tons of cereals
(- 31.0%) and 136 thousand tons of other cargos (+8.8%).
In Salerno the miscellaneous goods were equal to 3,08 million
tons (- 9.9%), with 1,79 million tons of rolling stock
(- 10.6%), 985 thousand tons of containerized cargos (- 11.6%) and
305 thousand tons of other goods various (+1.2%). Significantly up
the dry bulk with 116 thousand tons (+38.3%).
In April of this year, if in the port of Salerno is
Negative trend continued with 1.05 million tons
enlivened, with a decrease of -11,6% on April 2022, in the port of
Naples the 1.48 million tons of goods marked a slight
increase of +0.1%.
In the first quarter of 2023 service passengers
regular in Naples were 549 thousand and cruise passengers 114 thousand, with
increases of +16.4% and +262.1% respectively on the same period
last year, while in Salerno the passengers of the lines
regular have been 110 thousand (+38.6%) and crocieristi 31 thousand
(+320,7%).