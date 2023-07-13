Assiterminal announces battle to counter the increase in concession fees

Assiterminal announces battle to counter the increase in
Concessionary fees. The Director of the Association of Terminal Operators
Italian dockers, Alessandro Ferrari, has announced that, after having
discussed extensively with the governing bodies and with all the
associated, Assiterminal has decided to launch two initiatives: a
intervention at the Lazio Regional Administrative Court in the procedure already instituted for
the annulment of the decree of 30 December 2022 of the Ministry of
Infrastructure and Transport, which establishes the update
relating to the year 2023 of the value of concession fees
maritime state property fixing an adjustment of +25.15% with respect to the
Fees 2022, as well as the criteria of the decree law of 5
October 1993 laying down provisions for determining
fees for maritime state concessions, and then proceed to
a report to the European Commission.
Ferrari specified that the decision to act was
hired after that in recent months Assiterminal has shared, also with
the other associations of the cluster, the many initiatives of the
Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport and in particular
of Deputy Minister Rixi, of the parliamentarians who welcomed the
instances of the association, to try to intervene on the theme:
"It was us, first - highlighted Ferrari -
promoters of regulatory proposals, interpretative solutions: also
The last attempt in the conversion of Decree-Law 75/23 did not
Having had the desired result, it was rejected!'
Assiterminal expressed appreciation for those Authorities
of Harbour System that meanwhile have taken time on the subject
the increase in concession fees, pending some clarification
or regulatory change. 'The recent decision of the Authority
of Western Ligurian Sea System - Ferrari has detected - assumes
further added value: postponement to 2023
adjustments, also in light of the recent suspensive judgment of the
Council of State and, finally, also recognizes Covid refreshments
for which Assiterminal had fought in the conversion of the
Decree-Law 34/2020, for port operators who have suffered
decreases in turnover of more than 20% in the years of
pandemic'.
With the two initiatives Assiterminal intends to contest the
mechanism of increase of the fee provided for by ministerial decree,
above all - explained Ferrari - to the extent that it seems
oblige the Port System Authorities to provide for this
sense even when the fee is higher than the table minimum,
and also contest the mechanism for calculating the duration and
profitability and the division of responsibilities between
Regulation, administration and business activities
provided for by the implementing guidelines of the regulation pursuant to art. 18
of Law 84/1994.
"We would like to reiterate - specified the director of
Assiterminal - that this is not an initiative "against"
but in favor of the whole sector, as in the style of Assiterminal,
to clarify, to speed up comparison, decisions, to give
A clear set-up for our sector to promote a clear scenario
companies investing in ports, in terms of regulation,
regulation, rules of the game. We trust that we can
solve everything, even within the path that will start
on the reform of port governance, together with all actors,
industrial and government to finally give certainty of
orientations to our sector».