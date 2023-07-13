An App has been activated to identify the needs of truck drivers

TEA - Exceptional Associated Transporters in collaboration with
Movyon, Autostrade per l'Italia's centre of excellence for
research and technological innovation, and with the University
Bocconi, has developed an App to collect everyone's needs
drivers of heavy goods vehicles, not only those of companies in the
exceptional transport. The tool will allow to evaluate
better what are the needs of professionals of the
transport along the motorway network. Once downloaded
free on your smartphone, the App allows you to
access a questionnaire with which the driver can indicate between
Ten services the three that he considers essential to improve the
own travel and work.
The ten services that the App offers to the driver are: showers and
Locker room; fitness area; free wifi; snack/refreshment area with
local and national specialties; Picnic area, charging
electric for E-Trucks; electrical connections for refrigerated vehicles;
forms for overnight stays outside the cabin; reserved parking area
exclusively with perimeter truck and video surveillance; Dedicated app
to check availability and booking services. For
fill in the questionnaire you must download the App
free TEA-Exceptional Associated Carriers and access to the
"Questionnaire" page and thus express the
own preferences.
"We absolutely want - explained the president of
TEA, Luca Civolani - change things. This is why with Autostrade for
Italy and Bocconi University was born jointly
this project that led TEA to the creation of an App
dedicated where each driver can in a totally
free of charge, without any obligation to register and provide data
personal, quickly fill out a questionnaire listing between ten
Proposals are the three that he considers fundamental. Once harvested
Sufficient answers to the questionnaires there is a table
operational technician in which we will define the services considered
priority by the majority of drivers and we will start the
development projects for all parking areas of the
Italian motorways. It is also important to remember - has
added Civolani - that the App is automatically translated into 16
languages, once installed on the phone, so as not to exclude
foreign drivers and indeed operate with the spirit of maximum
inclusion of all. The results of this campaign will be
available in the fall».