The EU Commission has proposed further measures to make freight transport more efficient and sustainable

The European Commission proposed new measures on Tuesday.
to make freight transport more efficient and sustainable
through improved infrastructure management
rail, offering more incentives for low-level trucks
emissions and improving information on emissions of
greenhouse gases produced by the transport of goods.
Recalling that the current rules on capacity management
Railways are fixed annually, at national level, and this is
It is to the detriment of cross-border traffic, which represents approximately
50 % of rail freight, the Commission has
explained that its proposal for a regulation on use
of railway infrastructure in the European railway area
Unico is based on the timetable rescheduling project promoted
by the same operators in the sector with the aim of
better respond to the different needs of the railway sector.
With regard to the road haulage sector, the proposal revises
The rules of the Vehicle Weights and Dimensions Directive
heavy, which fixes its length, width and height
maximum, in order to allow greater load for vehicles that
use zero-emission technologies, which tend to
increase the weight of a vehicle. Once the technology will be
developed and zero-emission propulsion systems will be
become lighter, also thanks to the use of devices and
aerodynamic cabins - the Commission has highlighted - the trucks less
pollutants will benefit from an additional payload compared to
conventional vehicles.
Finally, the European Commission has proposed an approach
common methodology to enable companies to calculate their
greenhouse gas emissions where they decide to publish such emissions
information or are required to share it for contractual reasons.
The proposed methodology (CountEmissions EU) is based on the standard
Recently adopted ISO/CEN for quantification and
reporting of greenhouse gas emissions from
operation of passenger and transport chains
goods. The Commission explained that reliable data on
Door-to-door emissions will put operators in
able to carry out assessments on their services and will allow
consumers to make informed choices about transport options
and delivery.
CLECAT, the European freight forwarders' association, welcomed
welcomes the publication of the new package and, in particular,
the proposal for a regulation CountEmissions EU: "we appreciate -
specified Nicolette van der Jagt, director general of the
CLECAT - the Commission's proposal to use the methodology
established by the ISO 14083 standard, the development of which was
actively supported by CLECAT, as freight forwarders
use international transport operations, including
involving more than one mode of transport.
While the regulation does not oblige companies to declare their
greenhouse gas emissions from transport, those that decide
to do so they will have to adhere to the rules of CountEmissions. That
is in line with the requirements of CLECAT, as
allow for gradual market adoption,
including SMEs'.