The port of Long Beach archives a bad first half

It is true, as highlighted by the CEO
of the Port of Long Beach, Mario Cordero, that the decrease of -28,5% of the
traffic of containers enlivened from the port of call of Long
Beach in June 2023 is in relation to one month, that of
June 2022, in which the most
high volume of traffic never handled in this period
of the year. However, and this Cordero did not detect, between the
June 2022 volume and June 2023 volume there are others
nine months of June, including that of the distant 2006, in which the
Traffic data was higher than last year
month. The total of 597 thousand teu of June 2023 is in fact
lower than 189 thousand teu compared to the data of June 2022.
A significant decline, that of last month, which is
was determined by the continuation of the accentuated trends of
decrease in the volumes of full containers on landing, which in June
2023 have been pairs to 274 thousand teu (- 34.0%), and the volumes of
empty container, which last month are piled to 228 thousand teu
(-25.0%), but also from the decrease of -18.0% of containers
full at boarding, attested to 94 thousand teu, traffic flow,
the latter, which in the previous months had followed a trend
oscillating.
In the first semester of 2023 the Californian port has enlivened
Globally 3,73 million TEU, with a contraction of -25,5%
on the first half of last year, of which 1.75 million
teu full at disembarkation (- 29.0%), 695 thousand teu full at boarding
(-2.2%) and 1.29 million empty teu (-29.7%).
In the second quarter of this year alone, traffic is
State of 2,01 million TEU, with a decrease of -21,0% on the period
April-June of 2022, of which 949 thousand teu full on landing
(- 24.3%), 345 thousand teu full boarding (- 2.9%) and 717 thousand teu empty
(-23,6%).
The outlook for the coming months does not seem comforting for
the port, since the Port of Long Beach itself has confirmed that
Economists have estimated that in the first half of 2023
Consumer spending was higher than
expectations and in the second half of the year it could flatten.