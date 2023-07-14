Eighty million from the EIB and CDP at the port of Civitavecchia

The European Investment Bank has signed with
the Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea Center
Northern a loan of 29 million euros in addition to
a loan of 50 million granted to the port authority by Cassa
Deposits and Loans thanks to a funding agreement for the same
amount granted by the EIB to CDP. Resources will be used to
the extension of the breakwater of the port of Civitavecchia to
protect the docks from storm surges, for the dredging of new
basins and the channel of the entrance to the port, for the strengthening
rail access to the port of call, rehabilitating and
improving the existing marshalling yard and access to the
container terminal, and also for the start of construction of the new
Fiumicino commercial airport that will be used for services
of passenger transport and transit of ships designed for
transport cars, trucks or railway wagons. With regard to
Fiumicino, the planned interventions concern the construction of
breakwaters to protect the piers from erosion, dredging of a
new basin and the construction of docks for ferries, ships from
Cruise and fishing
After a first tranche of 50 million euros granted in November
2018 by the EIB, the resources announced today therefore bring the
Total financing for the expansion of ports of
Civitavecchia and Fiumicino at 129 million euros. The support of the
EIB to Italian ports thus exceeds the total volume of a
billion euro, confirming the role of the Union bank
European as the main financier of port authorities
Italian. For its part, CDP has only supported CDP in the last three years
the sector with over 200 million.
"This operation - underlined Andrea Clerici,
Head of Infrastructure, Energy and Sector Financing
EIB audience in Italy - shows once again the closeness
and the strong support of the EIB to the Italian port sector, a
Key sector for connectivity and competitiveness of the
Country. Support from the EU bank will help make
ports of Rome at the forefront from the infrastructural point of view,
increasing its capacity and operational efficiency, and
ensuring a significant increase in its capacity to
loading and unloading of passengers and cargo'.
Also Tommaso Savi, Head of Financing Regions and others
Public Bodies of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, highlighted that "the
Transport and logistics system is crucial for the
economic and social growth of the country. In synergy with the EIB -
added - we are proud to contribute to the redevelopment of
ports of Civitavecchia and Fiumicino consolidating the collaboration
with the Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea
central-northern, to which we have also offered activities over the years
of advisory. CDP's commitment to the development of the port sector
Italian touches, in fact, different areas, from consulting to
loans in favour of institutions and businesses'.
The President of the Port System Authority of the Sea
Central Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, Pino Musolino, noted that with the
support from the EIB and CDP takes place 'an operation
strategic for the port system of Rome and Lazio, which allows
to finance the historic start of works for the commercial port
of Fiumicino and equally important interventions for the port of
Civitavecchia, as the extension of the rampart, dredging
of the entrance channel to the port and the upgrading of the last
railway mile. This additional agreement with the EIB and CDP - has
remarked Musolino - consolidates a fundamental collaboration
relevance, allowing AdSP to intervene directly for the
completion of works necessary for infrastructure development
of our network».