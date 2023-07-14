Gasparato (UIR) : The National Logistics Platform will be realized thanks to the PNRR

"With the work started this year with Ram Spa, with
Fermerci and other actors such as the System Authority
Ports and railways, I believe that the creation of a single system
interoperable logistics is an achievable goal and, a
in my opinion, the National Logistics Platform will be realized
thanks to PNRR'. The President of the Union said this
Interporti Riuniti (UIR), Matteo Gasparato, speaking in Livorno
at the meeting on "Digitalization of the logistics chain.
In-depth focus on the use of funds in favour of
supply chain provided for in the PNRR".
Referring to the digital and technological transition of the system
logistics in place, Gasparato specified that "in front of
This challenge the freight ports intend to present themselves as a network, with
a single voice, as a single subject in interoperable systems'.