Assoporti, well the proposal to establish a single Special Economic Zone for the entire South Italy

Yesterday in Brussels the Italian Minister for European Affairs, the
South, Cohesion Policies and PNRR, Raffaele Fitto, has
presented to the Vice-President of the European Commission and
Commissioner for Competition, Margrethe Vestager, the proposal
to establish a single Special Economic Zone for the entire
Southern Italy. Fitto said Vestager welcomed
the government's proposal to establish a single Economic Zone
Special in the entire South of Italy exceeding the current eight
special economic zones already envisaged and established in the
regions Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Molise, Puglia,
Sardinia and Sicily.
The proposal was also liked by the Association of Ports
Italiani, according to whom 'this operational change would aim to
simplifying the overall procedure for implementing SEZs,
essential for the development of the Southern Italy. Already
in the past - Assoporti recalled in a note - the association
was proposed in this sense, also in order to ensure that the
maritime property can be developed in a manner consistent with the
law establishing the Port System Authorities,
maintaining the specificity of the SEZs of port areas'.
"The SEZs - underlined the president of Assoporti,
Rodolfo Giampieri - are a great opportunity for the
development of the areas of the Mezzogiorno and I am sure that the proposal
carried out by Minister Fitto goes in the direction of a
simplification of procedures. To better coordinate the need
to safeguard port SEZs, it will be appropriate to launch a
I will discuss as soon as possible."