14 July 2023
PORTS
Assoporti, well the proposal to establish a single Special Economic Zone for the entire South Italy
Giampieri: appropriate a comparison to better coordinate the need to safeguard port SEZs
Roma
July 14, 2023
Yesterday in Brussels the Italian Minister for European Affairs, the South, Cohesion Policies and PNRR, Raffaele Fitto, has presented to the Vice-President of the European Commission and Commissioner for Competition, Margrethe Vestager, the proposal to establish a single Special Economic Zone for the entire Southern Italy. Fitto said Vestager welcomed the government's proposal to establish a single Economic Zone Special in the entire South of Italy exceeding the current eight special economic zones already envisaged and established in the regions Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Molise, Puglia, Sardinia and Sicily.

The proposal was also liked by the Association of Ports Italiani, according to whom 'this operational change would aim to simplifying the overall procedure for implementing SEZs, essential for the development of the Southern Italy. Already in the past - Assoporti recalled in a note - the association was proposed in this sense, also in order to ensure that the maritime property can be developed in a manner consistent with the law establishing the Port System Authorities, maintaining the specificity of the SEZs of port areas'.

"The SEZs - underlined the president of Assoporti, Rodolfo Giampieri - are a great opportunity for the development of the areas of the Mezzogiorno and I am sure that the proposal carried out by Minister Fitto goes in the direction of a simplification of procedures. To better coordinate the need to safeguard port SEZs, it will be appropriate to launch a I will discuss as soon as possible."
PORTS
Eighty million from EIB and CDP to the port of Civitavecchia
Luxembourg
It will allow the prolongation of the foranea dam, the carrying out of dredging and the enhancement of rail access as well as the start of the construction of the new commercial scalp of Fiumicino
PORTS
Long Beach port stores a bad first semester
Long Beach
In the April-June period, two million containers were handled (-21.0%)
PORTS
Assiterminal announces battle to counter increase in concessional canons
Genoa
Ferrari : Among the goals, it favours a clear scenario for companies that invest in ports
PORTS
In April, freight traffic in the port of Naples grew 0.1% percent, in Salerno it fell by -11.6% percent.
Naples
Continued recovery in the passenger sector
The Grimaldi group draws attention to the issue of competition in ports
ASSOCIATIONS
The Grimaldi group draws attention to the issue of competition in ports
Rome
Emanuele Grimaldi : It is not normal for an operator to give himself the possibility to have concessions that bind the activities of direct competitors
SHIPPING
ZIM believes that in the second half of 2023, the difficulties of the containerized shipping market will not lessen
PORTS
Meeting in Naples of the Presidents of the Port System Authorities
Naples
Address the main critiques of Italian ports
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
More than 13 billion euros will be needed for the introduction of the European freight rail sector.
Brussels
They include associations and businesses in the sector seeking funds for investments they cannot support.
ACCIDENTS
Increased acts of piracy against ships in the second quarter
London / Kuala Lumpur
Howlett (IMB) : The recrudescence of reported incidents is worrying
The EU Parliament has approved the rules on naval fuels agreed by the trilogue in March
ENVIRONMENT
The EU Parliament has approved the rules on naval fuels agreed by the trilogue in March
Strasbourg
Also clear of the measures on alternative fuels for road transport
TRUCKING
Wheels Free, loading and unloading of goods are not the task of the self-transporter
Modena
Franchini : In inviting young people to join the profession, the Albo of the Autotransporters describes a surreal world from "white mill"
Evergreen orders the construction of 24 container ships from 16,000 teu
SHIPPING
Evergreen orders the construction of 24 container ships from 16,000 teu
Taipei
Sixteen ships will be built by Samsung Heavy Industries and eight by Nihon Shipyard
PORTS
In May the traffic in goods in the port of Ravenna blamed the effects of the flood.
Ravenna
2.4 million tons of cargo were handled (-13.7%)
SHIPYARDS
Satisfaction of SEA Europe and CESA for the focus on technologies reserved by the renewed strategy for reducing shipping emissions
Brussels
European shipbuilding organisations call for it to be accompanied by financial incentives and measures of economic support
COMPANIES
Anek Lines, also rebuffed the new acquisition offer presented by Iliopoulos
Athens
The verdict on the merger with Attica is expected tomorrow.
COMPANIES
Belships sells its own technical and crew management company to V. Group
Oslo / London
The transaction took place on June 30
SHIPPING
In June, the revenues of Yang Ming and WHL decreased by -67.9% and -67.7%
Keelung / Taipei
In the second quarter of 2023, flare-ups were -68.0% percent and -67.4% percent.
In the second quarter, shipping in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore increased by 10.5% percent.
SHIPPING
In the second quarter, shipping in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore increased by 10.5% percent.
Port Klang
In the first half of 2023, growth was 8.0%
ENVIRONMENT
For environmental organisations, the new IMO strategy for decarbonisation of shipping is bankrupt.
London
What agreed-they denounce-is well below what is necessary to make sure that it maintains global warming below 1,5º C
SHIPPING
WSC and IBIA highlight that there is still much to be done to pave the way for decarbonisation of shipping
London
Butler : The next two years will be key
Bennett (ICS) : The greenhouse gas reduction target produced by the ships set by the IMO for 2040 is extremely ambitious
SHIPPING
Bennett (ICS) : The greenhouse gas reduction target produced by the ships set by the IMO for 2040 is extremely ambitious
London
It can be achieved only if the IMO quickly accepts a global tax on GHG emissions from ships in support of a "financing and reward" mechanism, as proposed by the sector.
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Gasparato (UIR) : The National Logistics Platform will be realized thanks to the PNRR
Rome
In the face of this challenge, the interports intend to present themselves as a network.
TRANSPORTATION
The EU Commission has proposed further measures to make freight transport more efficient and sustainable
Brussels
CLECAT, for the proposal for settlement ...
PORTS
Started in the port of Civitavecchia the manful dragging interventions
Cyvitavecchia
About 170,000 cubic metres of material will be removed
TRUCKING
Activated an App to identify the needs of truck drivers
St. Bonifacio
It was developed by TEA in collaboration with Movyon and Bocconi University
PORTS
In June, container traffic in the port of Los Angeles fell by 5.0% percent.
Los Angeles
In the second quarter, the decline was -15.8% percent.
PORTS
Ports of Genoa and Savona-Going, reduction of canons concessers 2020-2021 for companies affected by the effects of the Covid
Genoa
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Underwritten agreements to develop container rail traffic between Belarus and China
Minsk
They frame in the One Belt One Road initiative
ENVIRONMENT
The Getting to Zero Coalition calls for the formation of public-private partnerships to manage decarbonisation of shipping
Copenhagen
They are deemed necessary to manage risks and contribute to the achievement of the maturity of the zero-emission technology before the policy measures enter into force
PORTS
In the second quarter, freight traffic in Russian ports increased by 11.1%
St. Petersburg
In the first half of 2023, the increase was 10.5% percent.
In May new historical record of transits of ships in the Suez Canal
SHIPPING
In May new historical record of transits of ships in the Suez Canal
The Cairo
Continues the exceptional growth of tanker passages
SHIPPING
Fedespedi's analysis on performance in 2022 of containerized shipping companies
Milan
Drastic change of scenery in the first three months of this year
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Italian Railway Company will acquire 90% of the capital of Lotras
Rome
About Patrizi (CFI) : with this operation our company consolidates the role of the first independent rail operator in Italy
Hupac and the madrilena TPNova will manage the intermodal terminal of La Llagosta in Barcelona
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Hupac and the madrilena TPNova will manage the intermodal terminal of La Llagosta in Barcelona
Madrid
Operational activity will start in the second quarter of 2025
COMPANIES
Ok in Brussels to joint venture between Hutchison Ports, COSCO and CMA Terminals
Brussels
It will carry out and operate a new container terminal in the Egyptian port of Sokhna
MEETINGS
A conference on the decarbonisation of the maritime sector will be held tomorrow.
Rome
The event at the Rome venue of ENI and live-streamed
ASSOCIATIONS
Changed Risso constitutes a joint venture with German insurance broker Leonhardt & Blumberg
Genoa
There would be no hurdles to the delivery of the first cruise ship of Explora Journeys
CRUISES
There would be no hurdles to the delivery of the first cruise ship of Explora Journeys
Genoa
The rock wool panels would successfully pass the tests for safety certification
SHIPPING
In June, Evergreen's monthly revenue fell by -63.3% percent.
Taipei
In the second quarter of 2023, the decline was -61.5%
MARINAS
Marina resort, the Revenue Agency affirmed the applicability of the IVA to 10% for additional services as well
PORTS
INFRASTRUCTURE
New Switzerland-Italy deal to boost cross-border rail transport
Rome
Expected bilateral collaboration in the expansion of railway infrastructure by 2035
SHIPPING
In Grimaldi Euromed the maritime service of territorial continuity between Civitavecchia, Arbatax and Cagliari
Rome
ASSOCIATIONS
Pietro Vavassori is the new president of Alsea
Milan
He will be joined by Vice Presidents Betty Schiavoni and Mario Zini
PORTS
Mission in the Persian Gulf of Turkey to search for new port manager of Izmir
Ankara
It is currently operated by the Turkish railway company TCDD
SHIPPING
In the second quarter, OOCL's revenues fell by -62.6%
Hong Kong
Containerized loads carried by the fleet have increased by 1.3%
PORTS
PD and Uiltransport criticize AGCM's suggestions to the government about self-production in ports
Rome
Tarlazzi and Odone : The intervention required by the Antitrust is of extreme gravity
PORTS
D' Alessio (Filt Cgil) : Instead of dealing with the current standard on self-production, other themes of portuality are addressed
Rome
Wrong-stresses-to work for deregulation of the market
EDUCATION
Free course to become a port terminal operator and logistics
The Spezia
It is organized by the National School Transport and Logistics
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Interporto Padova celebrated the 50 th anniversary of foundation
Padova
Energy-storage photovoltaic plant to power the electrical cranes of the intermodal terminal
PORTS
Assigned the construction work of the new ro-ro terminal of the Cagliari Porto Canal
Cagliari
They will be made by the RTI consisting of RCM Construction, Fincosit, Italian Society Dragaggi and Enterprise Pellegrini
COMPANIES
AD Ports has completed the acquisition of Spanish port group Noatum
Madrid
In the past 12 months the turnover of the Iberian group has amounted to 1.6 billion euros.
In the D' Alesio, the shipowner died.
MOURNING
In the D' Alesio, the shipowner died.
Livorno
He was directing together with his brother Antonio the maritime group founded by his father Gaetano.
COMPANIES
De Wave group inaugurates a new venue in Genoa
Genoa
About six thousand square meters of spaces in which 250 employees will work in the New Darsena building
JOBS
Port of Salerno, intelocutory meeting on stabilization of workers Intime
Salerno
USB Ports announces that, pending the next meeting, it will be decided how to continue the litigation
ASSOCIATIONS
Roberto Badulo (RINA) elected president of the International Association of Classification Societies
Dancing
First January will replace Nick Brown
SHIPPING
Japan's Marubeni will acquire 25% of Norway's Klaveness Dry Bulk
Oslo
The companies have been cooperating as early as April 2020 through the joint venture Maruklav Management Inc.
PORTS
Approved the Strategic Planning Document of the Ports System of the Central Adriatic
Ancona
COMPANIES
Stefanelli new associate vice president for South Europe Region of Costa Crociere
Genoa
It will have responsibility for the markets Italy, France, Spain and Portugal
AVIATION
Alsea opens an office in Malpensa to help efficiently deal with air shipments
Milan
Slavery : It's a further step to be closer to the operators working on this premises
