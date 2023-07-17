The port of Singapore has exceeded for the first time the threshold of ten million containers handled in a quarter

In the first half of this year, freight traffic in the
port of Singapore has recorded a slight increment of +0.8% on the
first half of 2022, growth that has been curbed
from the reduction of containerized traffic despite in the second
quarter of 2023 this flow of loads, counted in
containers from twenty feet moved, has passed for the first time
Volta the threshold of ten million teu.
In the first six months of 2023 the total was 291.0
million tonnes compared to 288.6 million tonnes in the
Same period as last year. The only containerized trade is
piled to 171,5 million tons, in decrease of the -1,6%, traffic
that instead in terms of container teu enlivened has risen
of +3.4% to 19.029.290 teu. Conventional goods have been certified
to 13,3 million tons (+13.7%). In the bulk sector,
oil cargoes totaled 95.1 million tons
(+2.2%) and bulk of other type 11,1 million tons
(+15,9%).
In the second quarter of this year alone, total traffic
was 147.1 million tons of goods, with a
progression of +3.1% on the period April-June of 2022. In the
container segment, if the new record has been set
historical quarterly with 10.019.920 teu enlivened (+7.4%), in
Weight terms traffic showed a more
Content of +2.5% having been pairs to 88,7 million tons.
The increase in conventional goods was more consistent with 6.6
million tons (+11.9%). Oil bulk was
46,4 million tons (+1.6%) and bulk of other type 5,4
million tons (+17.6%).