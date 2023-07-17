In the second trimester the traffic of the container in the port of Hong Kong has accused a strong decrease of the -21.6%
In June the decrease was -23.7%
Hong Kong
July 17, 2023
In recent decades the port of Hong Kong had never
recorded a quarterly decline in container traffic as follows:
accentuated as that accused in the period April-June of
this year when, with only 3.70 million teu passed on the
docks of the Chinese port of call, a decline has been marked
-21.6% compared to the corresponding period of 2022.
The decrease in volumes handled in
June 2023 that have been attested to 1,21 million teu, with a
reduction of -23.7% on June last year.
In the first six months of 2023 the containerized trade is
State pairs to 7,13 million teu, with a decrease of -15.4%
on the first half of 2022.
