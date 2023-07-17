Russia does not sign the renewal of the grain corridor agreement

Press officer of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry
Peskov, announced today that the Moscow government will return to
implement the grain corridor agreement as soon as they come
the terms of the agreement concerning Russia have been respected. The agreement,
which was signed in July 2022 by Russia, Ukraine,
Turkey and the UN with the aim of reactivating cereal exports
and food from Ukrainian ports blocked by the effects of
war between Russia and Ukraine, ends today. The agreement, which is
has been extended several times, has allowed in one year the
exports of more than 32 million tons of products.
Saturday, meanwhile, Coldiretti has announced that, in the absence of
Confirmations on the renewal of the agreement, in a single day, at closing
weekly trading, international quotes of the
wheat have grown of +3.4% relative to the quotations of the
Chicago Board of Trade (Chicago), landmark
international agricultural commodities. Coldiretti has
highlighted that the UN agreement is important to guarantee the
supplies to the poorest countries of Africa and
of Asia and avoid famines that can push the flows
but it is also necessary to avoid speculation and
Trade distortions caused by the influx of Ukrainian wheat into the
European market. In Italy in fact - explained the association
Italian, representing the agricultural sector - the
soft wheat prices have fallen by -30% in the last year,
on values that have fallen to just 26 cents per kilo, which do not
cover production costs.
Coldiretti stressed that the announcement of the non-extension
of the agreement on cereals from the Black Sea involves
directly Italy where imports of wheat from
from Ukraine are increased of +430% for a quantity pairs to
over 142 million kilos while those of corn of +71% for a
total of 795 million kilos on the basis of Coldiretti calculations
on Istat data in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same
last year's period.
In addition, Coldiretti has specified that the uncertainty on the agreement
it also concerns Italy, where a loss is estimated due to bad weather
of wheat harvests of at least 10% at national level compared to
to last year. The association recalled that Italy, with the
6.3% of total Ukrainian exports of products
agricultural, between wheat, corn and sunflower oil, is at the fourth
place behind China (24.3%), Spain (18.3%) and Turkey (10%) among the
Countries most affected by the UN agreement according to the Centre
Divulga studies that highlight how in one year they left the
War Territory almost 32.8 million tons of products
agricultural, including corn (51% or 16.8 million tons), wheat
(27% equal to 8.9 million tonnes), sunflower oil (11% between
oil and seeds (3.5 million tonnes) and other products
secondary, considering the three Ukrainian ports included in the agreement:
Chornomorsk (38.7% of the total), Yuzhny (31.9%) and Odessa (29.4%).