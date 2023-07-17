Porto Canale of Cagliari, inaugurated the shipbuilding center of Southern Sardinia
Deiana: we provide operators in the sector with a district of 23 hectares
Cagliari
July 17, 2023
Today at the Canal Port of Cagliari was inaugurated the
new shipbuilding district of Southern Sardinia whose
realization was entrusted in the autumn of 2020 to the
temporary grouping of companies R.C.M. Costruzioni S.r.l. -
Consorzio Integra Soc. Coop. and was funded
from the Authority of Harbour System of the Sea of Sardinia for a
total amount of approximately 34 million euros. Maritime works,
To complete the urbanization of the spaces on the ground, they have
concerned the advancement of the current coastline by little
over 70 meters and the construction of a quay of Riva di
590 meters long; the excavation of a channel inside the outpost,
to allow all lots a direct view of the sea; the
dredging of the outpost front up to -7 meters deep;
the construction of piers to protect the water mirror
in front of the docks; the opening of a gap in the dam
Foranea di Levante of about 80 meters to allow access
dedicated to boats destined for the district of
shipbuilding, thus avoiding mixing with traffic
Naval arriving and departing from the bulk terminal.
The part on the ground, extended over about 23 hectares, will be able to
host industrial, craft and commercial settlements of the
shipbuilding sector, with particular reference to the refitting of
Yachts also large. This - it has highlighted the AdSP
- and will fill much of the potential still
unexpressed of the south island, thus nominating Sardinia to
become - thanks to the already consolidated role in the field of
Olbia hub - leading hub in the Mediterranean.
The harbour authority recalled that the district of
Shipbuilding completes a first part of the large
infrastructure of the Canal Port being the first card of the
complex mosaic that will continue with the realization of the
new bulk terminal (operating from about 20 million euros), whose
Delivery is expected in 2024, and will end in 2029
with the construction of the new commercial port, whose works, for
an amount of approximately EUR 338 million (of which EUR 99 million was financed by
complementary funds to the NRP), were awarded at the beginning of the month
(
of 3
July 2023).
On the occasion of today's inauguration, which was attended by
the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, the
President of the Region of Sardinia, Christian Solinas, the mayor of
Cagliari, Paolo Truzzu, and other authorities, the president
dell'AdSP, Massimo Deiana, has emphasized that "that today
It is a historic moment for the island sector of the
Yachting shipbuilding. We provide
of the operators in the sector - he explained - a district of 23
hectares, with adequate and modern maritime works, widely
functional to the construction and maintenance needs of boats
ranging from small tonnage to large yachts.
Together with the already consolidated pole of Olbia which, since recently
studies, intercepts more than half of the needs of the basin
Mediterranean, we are going to strengthen the offer, sure to attract the
remaining demand and generating new opportunities for the economy
Island. As already foreseen in the Programming Document
Strategic System in the adoption phase, to pleasure boating and
to shipbuilding, this System Authority has reserved
spaces and facilities in all ports, so that our island, which
still has enormous margins of development compared to the national average
berths, can meet all the needs of the market and
become the heart of central Europe in the sector».
