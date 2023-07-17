From next month the AIB service of the ONE will call at the Vecon terminal in Venice

From next month the shipping company Ocean Network
Express (ONE) Singapore, which is attended by the three
major Japanese container companies "K"
Line, MOL and NYK, will call the PSA Venice - Vecon terminal in the
port of Venice as part of the new Adriatic Israel service
Butterfly Loop (AIB) that will connect the Adriatic with Israel,
Egypt and Greece. The line will land at the Venetian terminal with
Departure and arrival every Tuesday.
The service includes the following rotation: Damietta, Koper,
Trieste, Venice, Ancona, Piraeus, Alessandria, Damietta, Haifa,
Ashdod, Damietta.