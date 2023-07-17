In the first semester of the 2023 traffic of the container in the port of Valencia it is diminished of the -11,2%

With a decrease of -7.2% of the traffic of the goods and a decrease of the
of the -12,6% of the single traffic of the container recorded to June 2023
compared to the same month last year, the port of Valencia has
closed the entire first half of 2023 with a decrease in
-8.0% of total goods volumes and a contraction of
-11.2% of containers in terms of 20' boxes handled.
The Port Authority of Valencia has announced that in June
2023 Italy confirmed its main partner
commercial port of Valencia with 3,373,669 tons
enlivened (- 14.2%), followed by China with 3,089,669 tons
(-1.9%) and the USA with 2,830,834 tons (-39.6%).