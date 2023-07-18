In the first half of the 2023 traffic in the harbour system of Antwerp-Zeebrugge is dropped of -5,5%

With the exception of rolling stock traffic which resulted in
Stable, in the first half of 2023 the other categories
commodity of cargos enlivened by the port system of
Antwerp-Zeebrugge recorded a significant decrease, decrease
which was accentuated in the April-June period.
Overall, in the first six months of this year, traffic is
piled to 139,0 million tons, with a bending of the -5,5%
on the same period of 2022. The greatest flow of loads, that
of containers, it has marked a reduction of -5,9% being
attested to 69.5 million tons with a movement of
containers pairs to 6,4 million teu (- 5.2%). More marked the
decrease in conventional goods to 5.3 million tons
(-17,2%). In the bulk segment, liquid cargoes have
totaled 45,8 million tons (- 3.2%) and the solid ones 7,6
million tons (- 12.9%). Rolling stock traffic unchanged
with 10.9 million tons. The handling of new cars is
has been pairs to over 1,8 million vehicles (+15.0%).
With regard to bulk, the Port Authority of the
Belgian airport has specified that in the field of dry cargo,
despite sharp declines in fertilizer and energy prices
compared to the peaks following the start of the war in Ukraine, the
fertilizer production - which is the most consistent
Product group within dry bulk - is
continued to decrease (-19%), also due to a limited
replenishment of stocks. Coal production, which has
peaked in 2022 as a result of the energy crisis and
increased also in the first quarter of 2023, resulted in
sharp decrease (-32.4%) after a mild winter and the presence of surpluses
of coal in Europe. Sand and gravel traffic is
increased by +16%. As regards liquid bulk cargoes, the traffic of
liquid fuels has grown of +6.2% as a result
mainly the significant increase in diesel/diesel volumes
(+57%). Liquefied natural gas traffic showed a slight increase
decrease of -1.4% compared to substantial volumes handled in the
2022. In addition, chemical trafficking decreased by
-15.4% due to weak global demand and reduced
local and European production. This last bending - it has specified
the authority - is mainly due to energy prices,
which are even higher in Europe than in other regions.
In the second quarter of 2023 alone, total traffic is
State of about 70,3 million tons, with a decrease of the -6,3% on the
corresponding period last year, of which 35.7 million
tons of goods in container (- 5.2%), 2,8 million tons
of goods conventional (- 15.2%), 5,5 million tons of
rolling stock (+0.2%), 22,8 million tons of liquid bulk
(- 6.5%) and 3.7 million tons of dry bulk (- 17.5%).
The Belgian harbour authority has highlighted that in the first semester of
This year the port has increased by one percentage point the
own market share of total containerized trade
enlivened by ports on the coastal strip between Le Havre and Hamburg,
which rose to 30.6% of the total.