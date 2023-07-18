testata inforMARE
PORTS
In the first half of the 2023 traffic in the harbour system of Antwerp-Zeebrugge is dropped of -5,5%
Decrease of -6.3% in the second quarter alone
Anversa
July 18, 2023
With the exception of rolling stock traffic which resulted in Stable, in the first half of 2023 the other categories commodity of cargos enlivened by the port system of Antwerp-Zeebrugge recorded a significant decrease, decrease which was accentuated in the April-June period. Overall, in the first six months of this year, traffic is piled to 139,0 million tons, with a bending of the -5,5% on the same period of 2022. The greatest flow of loads, that of containers, it has marked a reduction of -5,9% being attested to 69.5 million tons with a movement of containers pairs to 6,4 million teu (- 5.2%). More marked the decrease in conventional goods to 5.3 million tons (-17,2%). In the bulk segment, liquid cargoes have totaled 45,8 million tons (- 3.2%) and the solid ones 7,6 million tons (- 12.9%). Rolling stock traffic unchanged with 10.9 million tons. The handling of new cars is has been pairs to over 1,8 million vehicles (+15.0%).

With regard to bulk, the Port Authority of the Belgian airport has specified that in the field of dry cargo, despite sharp declines in fertilizer and energy prices compared to the peaks following the start of the war in Ukraine, the fertilizer production - which is the most consistent Product group within dry bulk - is continued to decrease (-19%), also due to a limited replenishment of stocks. Coal production, which has peaked in 2022 as a result of the energy crisis and increased also in the first quarter of 2023, resulted in sharp decrease (-32.4%) after a mild winter and the presence of surpluses of coal in Europe. Sand and gravel traffic is increased by +16%. As regards liquid bulk cargoes, the traffic of liquid fuels has grown of +6.2% as a result mainly the significant increase in diesel/diesel volumes (+57%). Liquefied natural gas traffic showed a slight increase decrease of -1.4% compared to substantial volumes handled in the 2022. In addition, chemical trafficking decreased by -15.4% due to weak global demand and reduced local and European production. This last bending - it has specified the authority - is mainly due to energy prices, which are even higher in Europe than in other regions.

In the second quarter of 2023 alone, total traffic is State of about 70,3 million tons, with a decrease of the -6,3% on the corresponding period last year, of which 35.7 million tons of goods in container (- 5.2%), 2,8 million tons of goods conventional (- 15.2%), 5,5 million tons of rolling stock (+0.2%), 22,8 million tons of liquid bulk (- 6.5%) and 3.7 million tons of dry bulk (- 17.5%).

The Belgian harbour authority has highlighted that in the first semester of This year the port has increased by one percentage point the own market share of total containerized trade enlivened by ports on the coastal strip between Le Havre and Hamburg, which rose to 30.6% of the total.
FROM THE HOME PAGE
JOBS
Workers at New Company Workers Port of Venice proclaim a week of strike
Venice
The document " Guidelines for the ban art. 17 l. 84/94 " is not deemed to be a guarantor of the continuity and sustainability of the work of employees
INSTITUTIONS
Panamanian Domínguez Velasco will be the next Secretary General of the IMO
London
Assignment conferred by the Council for the four-year period 2024-2027
Panamanian Domínguez Velasco will be the next Secretary General of the IMO
For the first time the staff of the Port Labour Agency in Trieste tinge on pink
JOBS
For the first time the staff of the Port Labour Agency in Trieste tinge on pink
Trieste
Four women will be formed and started at port operations
PORTS
In the first half of 2023 traffic in the Antwerp port system-Zeebrugge fell by -5.5%
Anverse
Decrease of -6.3% in the second quarter alone
ENVIRONMENT
T&E, after 2050 shipping will still be dependent on fossil fuels
Brussels
Springer : revising targets immediately after European elections next year
Marina Channel of Cagliari, inaugurated the pole of the nautical shipbuilding of South Sardinia
PORTS
Marina Channel of Cagliari, inaugurated the pole of the nautical shipbuilding of South Sardinia
Cagliari
Deiana : let us make available to the operators of the sector a district of 23 hectares
Russia does not subscribe to the renewal of the agreement on the grain corridor
TRADE
Russia does not subscribe to the renewal of the agreement on the grain corridor
Moscow / Rome
The failure to extend the agreement directly involves Italy, where imports of wheat from Ukraine have increased by +430 percent.
Assoports, well the proposal to establish a single Special Economic Zone for the whole of South Italy
PORTS
Assoports, well the proposal to establish a single Special Economic Zone for the whole of South Italy
Rome
Giampieri : appropriate a comparison to better coordinate the need to safeguard the port ZES
PORTS
Eighty million from EIB and CDP to the port of Civitavecchia
Luxembourg
It will allow the prolongation of the foranea dam, the carrying out of dredging and the enhancement of rail access as well as the start of the construction of the new commercial scalp of Fiumicino
PORTS
Long Beach port stores a bad first semester
Long Beach
In the April-June period, two million containers were handled (-21.0%)
Interporto Padova, punta all'automazione e alla sostenibilità ambientale anche con il fotovoltaico
PORTS
Assiterminal announces battle to counter increase in concessional canons
Genoa
Ferrari : Among the goals, it favours a clear scenario for companies that invest in ports
PORTS
In April, freight traffic in the port of Naples grew 0.1% percent, in Salerno it fell by -11.6% percent.
Naples
Continued recovery in the passenger sector
The Grimaldi group draws attention to the issue of competition in ports
ASSOCIATIONS
The Grimaldi group draws attention to the issue of competition in ports
Rome
Emanuele Grimaldi : It is not normal for an operator to give himself the possibility to have concessions that bind the activities of direct competitors
SHIPPING
ZIM believes that in the second half of 2023, the difficulties of the containerized shipping market will not lessen
PORTS
Meeting in Naples of the Presidents of the Port System Authorities
Naples
Address the main critiques of Italian ports
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
More than 13 billion euros will be needed for the introduction of the European freight rail sector.
Brussels
They include associations and businesses in the sector seeking funds for investments they cannot support.
ACCIDENTS
Increased acts of piracy against ships in the second quarter
London / Kuala Lumpur
Howlett (IMB) : The recrudescence of reported incidents is worrying
The EU Parliament has approved the rules on naval fuels agreed by the trilogue in March
ENVIRONMENT
The EU Parliament has approved the rules on naval fuels agreed by the trilogue in March
Strasbourg
Also clear of the measures on alternative fuels for road transport
TRUCKING
Wheels Free, loading and unloading of goods are not the task of the self-transporter
Modena
Franchini : In inviting young people to join the profession, the Albo of the Autotransporters describes a surreal world from "white mill"
Evergreen orders the construction of 24 container ships from 16,000 teu
SHIPPING
Evergreen orders the construction of 24 container ships from 16,000 teu
Taipei
Sixteen ships will be built by Samsung Heavy Industries and eight by Nihon Shipyard
PORTS
In May the traffic in goods in the port of Ravenna blamed the effects of the flood.
Ravenna
2.4 million tons of cargo were handled (-13.7%)
SHIPYARDS
Satisfaction of SEA Europe and CESA for the focus on technologies reserved by the renewed strategy for reducing shipping emissions
Brussels
European shipbuilding organisations call for it to be accompanied by financial incentives and measures of economic support
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri, launched the bow section of a logistics support unit
Trieste
Order within the scope of an Italian-French program led by OCCAR
SHIPPING
Finnlines takes delivery of the first of two hybrid ro-pax ships built in China
Helsinki
Can carry 1,100 passengers and 5,200 linear metres of vehicles
LOGISTICS
Maersk opens its first warehouse in Croatia
Rijeka
It is located less than 20 kilometers from the port of Rijeka
SHIPPING
Baptized in Bremen a new 24,346-teu container ship of MSC
Bremerhaven
Signed an agreement on the use of electricity from the ground for container ships of the company in the ports of Hamburg and Bremerhaven
EDUCATION
The ITS Academy Foundation " G. Caboto " programme an enhancement of the structures and formative supply
Gaeta
A new venue will be made in Gaeta
Cargo Compass equips itself with two new logistics platforms in Milan and Bologna
LOGISTICS
Cargo Compass equips itself with two new logistics platforms in Milan and Bologna
Milan
Investments also for the realization of a programme of innovation and digitalization of services
PORTS
In the first half of 2023 the container traffic in the port of Valencia decreased by -11.2%
Valencia
In June, the decline was -12.6% percent.
PORTS
From next month the AIB service of ONE will scale to the Vecon terminal in Venice
Venice
Tocks will be made every Tuesday
PORTS
The port of Singapore has for the first time exceeded the threshold of ten million handling containers handled in a quarter
Singapore
In the first six months of this year the total was 19,029,290 teu (+ 3.4%)
PORTS
In the second quarter, container traffic in the port of Hong Kong blamed a sharp drop of -21.6% percent.
Hong Kong
In June, the decline was -23.7% percent.
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Gasparato (UIR) : The National Logistics Platform will be realized thanks to the PNRR
Rome
In the face of this challenge, the interports intend to present themselves as a network.
TRANSPORTATION
The EU Commission has proposed further measures to make freight transport more efficient and sustainable
Brussels
CLECAT, for the proposal for settlement ...
PORTS
Started in the port of Civitavecchia the manful dragging interventions
Cyvitavecchia
About 170,000 cubic metres of material will be removed
TRUCKING
Activated an App to identify the needs of truck drivers
St. Bonifacio
It was developed by TEA in collaboration with Movyon and Bocconi University
PORTS
In June, container traffic in the port of Los Angeles fell by 5.0% percent.
Los Angeles
In the second quarter, the decline was -15.8% percent.
PORTS
Ports of Genoa and Savona-Going, reduction of canons concessers 2020-2021 for companies affected by the effects of the Covid
Genoa
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Underwritten agreements to develop container rail traffic between Belarus and China
Minsk
They frame in the One Belt One Road initiative
ENVIRONMENT
The Getting to Zero Coalition calls for the formation of public-private partnerships to manage decarbonisation of shipping
Copenhagen
They are deemed necessary to manage risks and contribute to the achievement of the maturity of the zero-emission technology before the policy measures enter into force
PORTS
In the second quarter, freight traffic in Russian ports increased by 11.1%
St. Petersburg
In the first half of 2023, the increase was 10.5% percent.
In May new historical record of transits of ships in the Suez Canal
SHIPPING
In May new historical record of transits of ships in the Suez Canal
The Cairo
Continues the exceptional growth of tanker passages
SHIPPING
Fedespedi's analysis on performance in 2022 of containerized shipping companies
Milan
Drastic change of scenery in the first three months of this year
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Italian Railway Company will acquire 90% of the capital of Lotras
Rome
About Patrizi (CFI) : with this operation our company consolidates the role of the first independent rail operator in Italy
PORTS
A conference on the decarbonisation of the maritime sector will be held tomorrow.
Rome
The event at the Rome venue of ENI and live-streamed
MEETINGS
Nautical shipbuilding at the center of a debate organized by Assagents
Genoa
It will be held today afternoon at the Genoa Chamber of Commerce
Hupac and the madrilena TPNova will manage the intermodal terminal of La Llagosta in Barcelona
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Hupac and the madrilena TPNova will manage the intermodal terminal of La Llagosta in Barcelona
Madrid
Operational activity will start in the second quarter of 2025
COMPANIES
Ok in Brussels to joint venture between Hutchison Ports, COSCO and CMA Terminals
Brussels
It will carry out and operate a new container terminal in the Egyptian port of Sokhna
A conference on the decarbonisation of the maritime sector will be held tomorrow.
Rome
The event at the Rome venue of ENI and live-streamed
ASSOCIATIONS
Changed Risso constitutes a joint venture with German insurance broker Leonhardt & Blumberg
Genoa
There would be no hurdles to the delivery of the first cruise ship of Explora Journeys
CRUISES
There would be no hurdles to the delivery of the first cruise ship of Explora Journeys
Genoa
The rock wool panels would successfully pass the tests for safety certification
SHIPPING
In June, Evergreen's monthly revenue fell by -63.3% percent.
Taipei
In the second quarter of 2023, the decline was -61.5%
MARINAS
Marina resort, the Revenue Agency affirmed the applicability of the IVA to 10% for additional services as well
INFRASTRUCTURE
New Switzerland-Italy deal to boost cross-border rail transport
Rome
Expected bilateral collaboration in the expansion of railway infrastructure by 2035
SHIPPING
In Grimaldi Euromed the maritime service of territorial continuity between Civitavecchia, Arbatax and Cagliari
Rome
ASSOCIATIONS
Pietro Vavassori is the new president of Alsea
Milan
He will be joined by Vice Presidents Betty Schiavoni and Mario Zini
