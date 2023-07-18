Cargo Compass is equipped with two new logistics platforms in Milan and Bologna
Investments also for the implementation of a program of innovation and digitalization of services
Milano
July 18, 2023
The Milanese logistics company Cargo Compass, which has about 160
employees in Italy and 50 abroad, announced investments for
the purchase of two new logistics platforms in Milan and Bologna and
the implementation of an innovation and digitalization program
of services developed in collaboration with the Universities of
Siena and Padua which provides for the use of resources equal to five
million euros.
In Cormano the company has doubled the current warehouses
with the aim of strengthening the offer of logistics services and
also to enhance the growth of the Via Transport business unit
land with a series of new lines serving Central Europe and
Spain, while in September in Bologna, in the Arcoveggio area, will be
Inaugurated a new headquarters that will be equipped with about 5,000
square meters of warehouses and equipped with 5,000 pallet spaces that
will be used for a light logistics service for
Storage and shipping needs of operating customers
International shipments.
