Christened in Bremen a new container ship from 24.346 teu of MSC

At the MSC Gate Terminal in the port of Bremerhaven was
christened the MSC Michel Cappellini
, the last ship to enter
in the fleet of Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) which, being able to
Embark 24.346 TEU, is one of the container ships of Maggiore
capacity of the world. The ship is 400 meters long, wide
61,5 meters and - it has highlighted the shipping company - its
Dimensions, design and technical characteristics will allow you to
transport more goods with the lowest
emissions per container transported. In particular, from the point of
Technical view The ship has a small bulbous bow, propellers of
large diameter and energy-saving ducts that will contribute
to further reduce fuel consumption and related fuel consumption
Emissions. MSC Michel Cappellini
and her sister ships are
also the first MSC ships built with a lubrication system
of air hull to reduce water resistance and utilization
of fuel, as well as shaft generators to produce energy
Additional.
On the occasion of the christening ceremony, Kai Stuehrenberg,
State Secretary for Economic Affairs of Bremen, and Andreas
Dressel, Senator for Finance of Hamburg, and the administrator
MSC delegate, Soren Toft, have signed a memorandum of
Understanding on the use of electricity from the ground for
MSC container ships in the ports of Hamburg and Bremerhaven.