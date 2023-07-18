Panamanian Domínguez Velasco will be the next Secretary General of the IMO
Mandate conferred by the Board for the four-year period 2024-2027
Londra
July 18, 2023
Panamanian naval architect Arsenio Antonio Domínguez
Velasco will be the next secretary general
of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for the four-year period
2024-2027. The appointment, which was approved today by the
IMO Council, to be ratified by the Assembly
of the United Nations agency.
Domínguez Velasco, who has over 25 years of experience in
maritime sector, has been ambassador and representative
Panama permanent at the IMO, held the position of
Chairman of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) of the
same International Maritime Organization and is currently
Director of the Marine Environment Protection Division
of the IMO.
The first of January next year Domínguez Velasco
He will succeed the current Secretary-General, the
South Korean Kitack Lim.
