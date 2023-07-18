The ITS Academy Foundation "G. Caboto" presented
the project "Route 4.0: "Full speed ahead!",
under PNRR funds for technical institutes
superior, with the aim of enhancing its offer with
New laboratories 4.0 and a new headquarters able to respond to the most
high training requirements. In particular, they will be
strengthen the current historic headquarters of the Palace of Culture of Gaeta
and the most recent one in Civitavecchia and it will come
built a new one that will rise, always in Gaeta, at the former
diocesan seminary in the Conca area, for which it has already been
signed a letter of intent with the archdiocese.
In addition, state-of-the-art simulators will be created
aimed at training for the Merchant Marine, Deck and
Machine and pleasure boating, supply chain management laboratories
for logistics in the Civitavecchia headquarters, a laboratory
immersive virtual and augmented reality, to interact with
environments and digital content and a state-of-the-art planetarium.
The ITS will also equip itself with a new vessel that will
will configure as a floating laboratory, where to realize
a technologically advanced water sampling station.