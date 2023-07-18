Maersk opens its first warehouse in Croatia

It is located less than 20 kilometers from the port of Rijeka
Rijeka
July 18, 2023
The Danish container shipping company Maersk has
opened its first warehouse in Croatia, 12,000 meters facility
Quadri which is located less than 20 kilometers from the port of
Rijeka. With the new investment, the number of warehouses of the company rises to 473.
Maersk on all continents.
