Finnlines takes delivery of the first of two hybrid ro-pax ships built in China

Today Finnlines, the Finnish shipping company of
Italian shipowning group Grimaldi, has taken delivery of the
Finnsirius
, the first of two class hybrid ro-pax ships
"Superstar" under construction at the shipyard
China Merchants Jinling of Weihai, China. The two ships are the most
large of the Finnlines fleet. With a length of 235.6 meters,
a width of 33.3 meters and a gross tonnage of 65,692
Tons, the two new ro-pax units can transport
1,100 passengers and 5,200 linear meters of vehicles.
From next September Finnsirius will start to
operate on the Naantali-Långnäs-Kapellskär route,
while the second ship, Finncanopus, will be taken in
delivery by the end of 2023.