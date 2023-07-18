Fincantieri, launched the bow section of a logistic support unit

In the shipyard of Castellammare di Stabia of the group
Fincantieri took place the launch of the bow section of the
second Logistic Support LSS (Logistic Support)
Ship) ordered to the Italian company by French Chantiers de
Atlantique within the framework of the FLOTLOG programme ("Fleets")
logistique"). The program includes the construction of four
LSS ships for the Navy French by the consortium
temporary formed by Chantiers de l'Atlantique and Naval Group
as part of the Italo-French LSS program led by OCCAR
(Organisation for Joint Cooperation in the field of
armaments) on behalf of DGA, the Directorate-General for Armaments
French, and its Italian counterpart NAVARM.