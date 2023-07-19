testata inforMARE
Cerca
19 July 2023 - Year XXVII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
20:13 GMT+2
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
PORTS
Step forward for the construction of the new container terminal in the Montesyndial area in Porto Marghera
Approved the preliminary project of the first part of the intervention
Venezia
July 19, 2023
The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Settentrionale announced that the preliminary project for the new container terminal in Montesyndial area has taken a decisive step moving towards its realisation: after the Commission National EIA of the Ministry of Environment and Safety Energetica confirmed the validity of the evaluations positive (already expressed in opinion no. 1320 of 2 August 2013) also for the updated project of the new terminal - ha Explained the Port Authority - The commissioner structure (appointed with Dpcm n. 1832 of 13 May 2022) approved the project preliminary of the first phase of the intervention (decree of the Commissioner n.7 of 17 July 2023). It will be possible in this way give way to the subsequent phases of the design and the realization of the work articulated in several excerpts.

In particular, the first part of the work, to be completed By 2026, it will include a 35-metre retreat along the about 1,600 meters of bank of the west industrial canal and the construction of an operational quay of about 1,400 meters. Per At the end of the works, the canal will have a width of 190 meters, dimension that will guarantee full safety and accessibility navigation. The AdSP has highlighted that the interventions of the first excerpt are designed in such a way as to maximise attractiveness of the work also with respect to private subjects who want to foresee their future settlement in the southern area of Porto Marghera.

To carry out the work you can draw on a Financing already granted of more than EUR 180 million, 35 of which come from PNRR - Complementary Fund. The cost estimated overall intervention has currently been revalued upwards, taking into account cost increases raw materials and energy; for the retrieval of Additional resources may be used either to additional financing both to the partnership of operators economic partnership or concession.

The Venetian port authority has recalled that the project of productive conversion of the Montesyndial compendium will allow environmental requalification and enhancement of an area of over 90 hectares, polluted and abandoned, which was purchased in 2010 by the Port Authority, implementing inter alia the "Programme Agreement for Conversion and Industrial requalification of the industrial crisis area complex of Porto Marghera".

Specifying that the new terminal will increase capacity of containerized trade of one million teu per year, the extraordinary commissioner and president of the AdSP, Fulvio Lino Di Blasio, stressed that today we are reaping "the fruits of the work, professional and serious, of the commissioner structure, of the System Authority and of all national institutions and places that have been able, in just one year, to overcome problems administrative guidelines for the realization of a project central to the sustainable growth of the airport, winning one Bureaucratic stalemate that had lasted for 12 years. The realization for Excerpts - he specified - will allow us to advance more Easily and quickly starting, as soon as possible, with the executive design and setting of activities necessary for the realization of a long-awaited work».
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
SHIPPING
Russia raises the threat on ships transiting in the Black Sea
Moscow
It will be considered as potential carriers of military cargo, the Ministry of Defence said.
TRADE
Fedespedi, to revise in European quarters the Lines of VAT Committee to bring interpretative clarity
Milan
Pitto : at risk of trade flows, the competitiveness of our export and European companies
In the second quarter the traffic in goods in the port of Barcelona decreased by -8.4%
PORTS
In the second quarter the traffic in goods in the port of Barcelona decreased by -8.4%
Barcelona
In June, a decline of -7.1% percent was recorded.
JOBS
Fincantieri and the unions have signed up to the renewal of the smart working agreement.
Trieste / Rome
3,300 affected workers are affected
PORTS
In the second quarter the container traffic handled by COSCO Shipping Ports grew by 3.2%
Hong Kong
In the first half of 2023 the total was almost 50.1 million teu (-0.3%)
PORTS
Ok at the work for the cold ironing in the port of Barcelona and for the expansion of the new container terminal in Cádiz
Madrid
The works will cost 94 million euros
PORTS
Step forward for the realization of the new container terminal in the Montesyndial area in Porto Marghera
Venice
Approved the preliminary design of the first strand of the intervention
JOBS
Workers at New Company Workers Port of Venice proclaim a week of strike
Le Aziende informano
Interporto Padova, punta all'automazione e alla sostenibilità ambientale anche con il fotovoltaico
INSTITUTIONS
Panamanian Domínguez Velasco will be the next Secretary General of the IMO
London
Assignment conferred by the Council for the four-year period 2024-2027
Panamanian Domínguez Velasco will be the next Secretary General of the IMO
For the first time the staff of the Port Labour Agency in Trieste tinge on pink
JOBS
For the first time the staff of the Port Labour Agency in Trieste tinge on pink
Trieste
Four women will be formed and started at port operations
PORTS
In the first half of 2023 traffic in the Antwerp port system-Zeebrugge fell by -5.5%
Anverse
Decrease of -6.3% in the second quarter alone
ENVIRONMENT
T&E, after 2050 shipping will still be dependent on fossil fuels
Brussels
Springer : revising targets immediately after European elections next year
Marina Channel of Cagliari, inaugurated the pole of the nautical shipbuilding of South Sardinia
PORTS
Marina Channel of Cagliari, inaugurated the pole of the nautical shipbuilding of South Sardinia
Cagliari
Deiana : let us make available to the operators of the sector a district of 23 hectares
Russia does not subscribe to the renewal of the agreement on the grain corridor
TRADE
Russia does not subscribe to the renewal of the agreement on the grain corridor
Moscow / Rome
The failure to extend the agreement directly involves Italy, where imports of wheat from Ukraine have increased by +430 percent.
Assoports, well the proposal to establish a single Special Economic Zone for the whole of South Italy
PORTS
Assoports, well the proposal to establish a single Special Economic Zone for the whole of South Italy
Rome
Giampieri : appropriate a comparison to better coordinate the need to safeguard the port ZES
PORTS
Eighty million from EIB and CDP to the port of Civitavecchia
Luxembourg
It will allow the prolongation of the foranea dam, the carrying out of dredging and the enhancement of rail access as well as the start of the construction of the new commercial scalp of Fiumicino
PORTS
Long Beach port stores a bad first semester
Long Beach
In the April-June period, two million containers were handled (-21.0%)
PORTS
Assiterminal announces battle to counter increase in concessional canons
Genoa
Ferrari : Among the goals, it favours a clear scenario for companies that invest in ports
PORTS
In April, freight traffic in the port of Naples grew 0.1% percent, in Salerno it fell by -11.6% percent.
Naples
Continued recovery in the passenger sector
The Grimaldi group draws attention to the issue of competition in ports
ASSOCIATIONS
The Grimaldi group draws attention to the issue of competition in ports
Rome
Emanuele Grimaldi : It is not normal for an operator to give himself the possibility to have concessions that bind the activities of direct competitors
SHIPPING
ZIM believes that in the second half of 2023, the difficulties of the containerized shipping market will not lessen
PORTS
Meeting in Naples of the Presidents of the Port System Authorities
Naples
Address the main critiques of Italian ports
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
More than 13 billion euros will be needed for the introduction of the European freight rail sector.
Brussels
They include associations and businesses in the sector seeking funds for investments they cannot support.
ACCIDENTS
Increased acts of piracy against ships in the second quarter
London / Kuala Lumpur
Howlett (IMB) : The recrudescence of reported incidents is worrying
The EU Parliament has approved the rules on naval fuels agreed by the trilogue in March
ENVIRONMENT
The EU Parliament has approved the rules on naval fuels agreed by the trilogue in March
Strasbourg
Also clear of the measures on alternative fuels for road transport
TRUCKING
Wheels Free, loading and unloading of goods are not the task of the self-transporter
Modena
Franchini : In inviting young people to join the profession, the Albo of the Autotransporters describes a surreal world from "white mill"
PORTS
The Europa of Livorno, on the road to the consolidation of the filled bathtub
Livorno
Warriors : We hope we can have the pronouncement of the EIA Commission by the end of the summer
PORTS
Awarded the completion work of the docks of the Milazzo Port
Messina
Also assigned the work of retraining of the fiercical neighborhood of Messina
COMPANIES
Metrocargo Italy signs a partnership deal with Denegri truck driver
Genoa
Sharing offices and means of uplift and trucking services to and from Arquata Scrivia
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri, launched the bow section of a logistics support unit
Trieste
Order within the scope of an Italian-French program led by OCCAR
SHIPPING
Finnlines takes delivery of the first of two hybrid ro-pax ships built in China
Helsinki
Can carry 1,100 passengers and 5,200 linear metres of vehicles
LOGISTICS
Maersk opens its first warehouse in Croatia
Rijeka
It is located less than 20 kilometers from the port of Rijeka
SHIPPING
Baptized in Bremen a new 24,346-teu container ship of MSC
Bremerhaven
Signed an agreement on the use of electricity from the ground for container ships of the company in the ports of Hamburg and Bremerhaven
EDUCATION
The ITS Academy Foundation " G. Caboto " programme an enhancement of the structures and formative supply
Gaeta
A new venue will be made in Gaeta
Cargo Compass equips itself with two new logistics platforms in Milan and Bologna
LOGISTICS
Cargo Compass equips itself with two new logistics platforms in Milan and Bologna
Milan
Investments also for the realization of a programme of innovation and digitalization of services
PORTS
In the first half of 2023 the container traffic in the port of Valencia decreased by -11.2%
Valencia
In June, the decline was -12.6% percent.
PORTS
From next month the AIB service of ONE will scale to the Vecon terminal in Venice
Venice
Tocks will be made every Tuesday
PORTS
The port of Singapore has for the first time exceeded the threshold of ten million handling containers handled in a quarter
Singapore
In the first six months of this year the total was 19,029,290 teu (+ 3.4%)
PORTS
In the second quarter, container traffic in the port of Hong Kong blamed a sharp drop of -21.6% percent.
Hong Kong
In June, the decline was -23.7% percent.
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Gasparato (UIR) : The National Logistics Platform will be realized thanks to the PNRR
Rome
In the face of this challenge, the interports intend to present themselves as a network.
TRANSPORTATION
The EU Commission has proposed further measures to make freight transport more efficient and sustainable
Brussels
CLECAT, for the proposal for settlement ...
PORTS
Started in the port of Civitavecchia the manful dragging interventions
Cyvitavecchia
About 170,000 cubic metres of material will be removed
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
TRUCKING
Activated an App to identify the needs of truck drivers
St. Bonifacio
It was developed by TEA in collaboration with Movyon and Bocconi University
PORTS
In June, container traffic in the port of Los Angeles fell by 5.0% percent.
Los Angeles
In the second quarter, the decline was -15.8% percent.
PORTS
Ports of Genoa and Savona-Going, reduction of canons concessers 2020-2021 for companies affected by the effects of the Covid
Genoa
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Underwritten agreements to develop container rail traffic between Belarus and China
Minsk
They frame in the One Belt One Road initiative
ENVIRONMENT
The Getting to Zero Coalition calls for the formation of public-private partnerships to manage decarbonisation of shipping
Copenhagen
They are deemed necessary to manage risks and contribute to the achievement of the maturity of the zero-emission technology before the policy measures enter into force
PORTS
In the second quarter, freight traffic in Russian ports increased by 11.1%
St. Petersburg
In the first half of 2023, the increase was 10.5% percent.
In May new historical record of transits of ships in the Suez Canal
SHIPPING
In May new historical record of transits of ships in the Suez Canal
The Cairo
Continues the exceptional growth of tanker passages
SHIPPING
Fedespedi's analysis on performance in 2022 of containerized shipping companies
Milan
Drastic change of scenery in the first three months of this year
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Italian Railway Company will acquire 90% of the capital of Lotras
Rome
About Patrizi (CFI) : with this operation our company consolidates the role of the first independent rail operator in Italy
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
A conference on the decarbonisation of the maritime sector will be held tomorrow.
Rome
The event at the Rome venue of ENI and live-streamed
MEETINGS
Nautical shipbuilding at the center of a debate organized by Assagents
Genoa
It will be held today afternoon at the Genoa Chamber of Commerce
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
El Ejecutivo aprobó decreto de desmonopolización de venta de combustibles en puertos
(ámbito.com)
Examining China's Global Port Empire
(The National Interest)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
Hupac and the madrilena TPNova will manage the intermodal terminal of La Llagosta in Barcelona
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Hupac and the madrilena TPNova will manage the intermodal terminal of La Llagosta in Barcelona
Madrid
Operational activity will start in the second quarter of 2025
COMPANIES
Ok in Brussels to joint venture between Hutchison Ports, COSCO and CMA Terminals
Brussels
It will carry out and operate a new container terminal in the Egyptian port of Sokhna
MEETINGS
A conference on the decarbonisation of the maritime sector will be held tomorrow.
Rome
The event at the Rome venue of ENI and live-streamed
ASSOCIATIONS
Changed Risso constitutes a joint venture with German insurance broker Leonhardt & Blumberg
Genoa
There would be no hurdles to the delivery of the first cruise ship of Explora Journeys
CRUISES
There would be no hurdles to the delivery of the first cruise ship of Explora Journeys
Genoa
The rock wool panels would successfully pass the tests for safety certification
SHIPPING
In June, Evergreen's monthly revenue fell by -63.3% percent.
Taipei
In the second quarter of 2023, the decline was -61.5%
MARINAS
Marina resort, the Revenue Agency affirmed the applicability of the IVA to 10% for additional services as well
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile