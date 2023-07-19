Step forward for the construction of the new container terminal in the Montesyndial area in Porto Marghera

The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Settentrionale announced that the preliminary project for the new
container terminal in Montesyndial area has taken a decisive step
moving towards its realisation: after the Commission
National EIA of the Ministry of Environment and Safety
Energetica confirmed the validity of the evaluations
positive (already expressed in opinion no. 1320 of 2 August
2013) also for the updated project of the new terminal - ha
Explained the Port Authority - The commissioner structure (appointed with
Dpcm n. 1832 of 13 May 2022) approved the project
preliminary of the first phase of the intervention (decree of the
Commissioner n.7 of 17 July 2023). It will be possible in this way
give way to the subsequent phases of the design and the
realization of the work articulated in several excerpts.
In particular, the first part of the work, to be completed
By 2026, it will include a 35-metre retreat along the
about 1,600 meters of bank of the west industrial canal and the
construction of an operational quay of about 1,400 meters. Per
At the end of the works, the canal will have a width of 190 meters,
dimension that will guarantee full safety and accessibility
navigation. The AdSP has highlighted that the interventions of the first excerpt
are designed in such a way as to maximise attractiveness
of the work also with respect to private subjects who want to foresee
their future settlement in the southern area of Porto Marghera.
To carry out the work you can draw on a
Financing already granted of more than EUR 180 million, 35
of which come from PNRR - Complementary Fund. The cost
estimated overall intervention has currently been
revalued upwards, taking into account cost increases
raw materials and energy; for the retrieval of
Additional resources may be used either to
additional financing both to the partnership of operators
economic partnership or concession.
The Venetian port authority has recalled that the project of
productive conversion of the Montesyndial compendium will allow
environmental requalification and enhancement of an area of
over 90 hectares, polluted and abandoned, which was purchased in 2010
by the Port Authority, implementing inter alia
the "Programme Agreement for Conversion and
Industrial requalification of the industrial crisis area
complex of Porto Marghera".
Specifying that the new terminal will increase capacity
of containerized trade of one million teu per year, the
extraordinary commissioner and president of the AdSP, Fulvio Lino Di
Blasio, stressed that today we are reaping "the fruits of the
work, professional and serious, of the commissioner structure,
of the System Authority and of all national institutions
and places that have been able, in just one year, to overcome problems
administrative guidelines for the realization of a project
central to the sustainable growth of the airport, winning one
Bureaucratic stalemate that had lasted for 12 years. The realization for
Excerpts - he specified - will allow us to advance more
Easily and quickly starting, as soon as possible, with the
executive design and setting of activities
necessary for the realization of a long-awaited work».