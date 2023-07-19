Ok to the works for the cold ironing in the port of Barcelona and for the expansion of the new container terminal in Cadiz

Yesterday the Spanish Council of Ministers gave the green light
the execution of works in the ports of Barcelona and Cadiz of the
Total value of 94 million euros. With regard to the airport
Catalan portuale, the government has authorized the start of a tender
Contract for the construction of seven pipelines under the seabed
marine that will connect the Energy and Adosado docks, with works
of the cost of 14 million euros that will be realized in 28 months.
The pipelines will be used to carry the power lines of media
tension at Adosado Pier, where cruise terminals are concentrated
of the port of Barcelona, in order to feed the cold plants
ironing that will allow passenger ships at berth to
switch off the on-board engines and use the electricity of the
ground network. The pipelines, 700 meters long, will pass to a
depth of -32 meters below sea level
crossing the southern access channel of the port.
In addition, the Council of Ministers authorized the tender for two
contracts for the construction of the second phase of the new
container terminal of the port of Cadiz and the second phase of the
access tunnel to the new terminal, for a total investment
of almost 80 million euros, of which 55.8 million for the new
terminal, with works that will last 28 months, and 23.48 million for the
access tunnel, with works lasting 18 months. Works
will allow an extension of the quay of more than 510 meters
carried out with the first phase of the project to obtain berths for
total 1,100 meters, with a depth of -16
Meters. In addition, the terminal area will be expanded by approximately
ten hectares to reach a total of 40 hectares.