Metrocargo Italia signs a partnership agreement with the haulier Denegri

Metrocargo Italia, intermodal transport company active in
Italy and France, signed a cooperation agreement
strategic and operational with the road haulage company
Denegri founded in 1951 and operating in transport services
containers, reefers, tanks, ADRs, CERs and VGM weighing. The agreement is
includes in the development activities of the
Metrocargo in Arquata Scrivia (Alessandria), where it is in via di
completion of the first part of a warehouse of a total of 8,000
square meters, of which 4,000 available for the market by the end of the year
August and able to accommodate both palletized and bulk goods
(
of 14
June
2023). The agreement provides for the sharing of offices and
the reach-stackers on site, and
the truck operation that will be carried out by the
Denegri for all transport services with origin or destination
Arquata.
Metrocargo Italy has specified that the warehouse of Arquata
it can also be used as a customs warehouse - i.e.
an area where the goods can be stored abroad
- thus responding to the growing demand for services
back ports by the market. Also in the near future
Columns will be installed in the square for the connection of
reefer container.