In the second trimester the traffic of the container enlivened by COSCO Shipping Ports has grown of +3.2%

By interrupting a series of five consecutive quarters of decline,
Container traffic in the second quarter of this year
enlivened by the port terminals that are part of the network of the
COSCO Shipping Ports, the terminalista company of the group
Chinese shipowner COSCO, has recorded an increase of +3.2%
having been pairs to over 26,6 million teu regarding 25,8
millions of teu totaled in the period April-June of 2022.
The increase was produced both by the increase in traffic
enlivened from the group's foreign terminals, which amounted to
8,2 million teu (+4.3%), both from the increase - the first after seven
consecutive quarters of decline - traffic handled by
Terminal in Chinese ports, attested to 18,4 million teu
(+2,7%).
In the first six months of 2023, total traffic is
State pairs to almost 50,1 million TEU, with a slight decrease
of -0.3% on the first half of last year, of which 34.2
millions of teu passed in the Chinese container terminal (- 1.0%) and 15.9
millions of teu enlivened in foreign terminals (+1.4%). These include
last, in the Italian port of Vado Ligure the container platform
of APM Terminals Vado has enlivened 148 thousand teu (+51.0%) and the
terminal for various goods Reefer Terminal has enlivened 29 thousand teu
(-16,0%). In the second quarter of 2023 alone, the latter two
Traffic volumes have been pairs to 78 thousand teu (+48.0%) and 14 thousand
TEU (-16.2%).