Fincantieri and the trade unions have signed the renewal of the agreement on smart working

Fincantieri, the national representatives of Fim, Fiom and Uilm and
the executive of the National Trade Union Coordination, have
signed at Unindustria Roma the renewal of the agreement on
smart working as required by the company supplementary agreement
signed last autumn
(
of 27
September
2022). The navalmeccanica company has specified that
The agreement focuses on the new organizational model
called "Work FOR Future" which "is part of a
wider context of evolution projects outlined in the
The Group's industrial plan, with particular attention to a
cultural change aimed at improving the climate and
of the working environment, giving absolute attention to the
people also through greater empowerment and
consequent empowerment. Smart working - Fincantieri specified
- will be made an integral part of the new model
organizational, which is based on work by objectives and
on result orientation through the monitoring of
specific KPIs (Key Performance Indicators)'.
The trade unions pointed out that the contents
of the agreement are extremely important and include, inter alia:
extension of the audience of those who will be able to use the
Instrument compared to that defined in the previous Agreement of the
July 2020 (in the Covid area), going from 1,950 workers and
workers to 3,300 affected; monthly programming, and no longer
weekly, smart working days; work performance
in smart working it is increased to eight days (four in the
previous agreement) which may become not less than ten for
situations of personal or family fragility; was
a further possible increase in the number of days is expected
in a logic of support of parenting in the period
before and after compulsory leave and until completion
the first year of the child's life; a
"flexible" time slot to carry out the activity
working in smart working from 8 to 19; is insured the
right to disconnect from 19 to 8, on lunch break and
in any case outside their working hours; in case of situations
organizational such that the possible programming of the
days of smart working coincided with the last of the month, and such
programming is revoked by the company, possibility of
reschedule the days within the following quarter;
monitoring the implementation of the agreement at national level and at
local level with MSWs.
Fim, Fiom and Uilm stressed that they believe improvements
Compared to the previous agreement, "very significant: in
Summary - they found - number of days in smart working
doubled and audience expanded by 70%.
The manager of Fincantieri FIM-Cisl Liguria employees,
Robertino Macchiavello, and the Ligurian coordinator of the
shipbuilding, Fabio Carbonaro, recalled that the agreement
reached today on smart-working in Liguria involves an audience
of more than 1,500 people and noted that "it is
innovative and quality, not only because it concerns one
of the largest and most important industrial groups present on the
our territory, but also because it traces with clarity
interest in this new tool, which integrates with the
face-to-face work'. "We believe - he has
added the general secretary Fim-Cisl of Liguria, Christian
Venzano - that the agreement can be a good example and a way
To be followed also for other Ligurian companies in the sector».